Stunning Teyana Taylor Flaunts Her Figure in See-Through Lace Dress at Paris Fashion Week: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Teyana Taylor dropped jaws at Paris Fashion Week. On Monday, January 26, the actress arrived to the Schiaparelli Spring/Summer 2026 show in a sheer lace black dress, which she topped with a black ankle-length blazer.

Article continues below advertisement

Teyana Taylor Wows at Paris Fashion Week

Source: mega Teyana Taylor dazzled in a sheer look at Paris Fashion Week.

The knee-length frock left little to the imagination, as it showed off every inch of her figure. She accessorized with an "antique silver head crown" that was adorned with pearls and rhinestones as well as an "antique silver chandelier brooch." Taylor stood tall in a pair of black heels featuring a sky-high stiletto heel and platform base.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Rave Over Teyana Taylor's Outfit

Source: mega The star rocked antique silver accessories from Schiaparelli.

Fans loved the risqué look, with one person commenting, "Imagine being AI in REAL LIFE 😩🥹😍 just perfect!" "What a dress, what a muse, what a moment uuuugh 😍😍 Teyana, you go girl!" a second person gushed, while Gabrielle Union left a few fire emojis.

Article continues below advertisement

Teyana Taylor Won Her First Golden Globe

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: mega The movie star co-parents two children with ex-husband Iman Shumpert.

Others noted she's been on a great fashion streak, having also wowed at the 2026 Golden Globes, where she won Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in One Battle After Another. In her emotional acceptance speech, Taylor gave a shout-out to the two kids she shares with ex-husband Iman Shumpert. "Oh my babies, my babies are upstairs watching. Y'all better be off them d--- phones and watching me right now!" she quipped. "To my mommy and my daddy, it's up for y'all anytime. I love y'all so much, thank you for being here with me tonight."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The star won Best Supporting Actress at the 2026 Golden Globes.

She concluded her speech by addressing the "brown sisters and little brown girls watching." "Our softness is not a liability, our depth is not too much. Our light does not need permission to shine," she said. "We belong in every room we walk into, our voices matter and our dreams deserve space. Thank you so much, everybody." The dancer is also nominated for Best Supporting Actress at this year's Oscars, which take place on Sunday, March 15.

Article continues below advertisement