Bad Dad Accusations: Teyana Taylor Claims Ex Iman Shumpert Gets Drunk When Caring for Their Kids, 'Fails to Feed' Them Properly

The actress has since hit back and included detailed allegations to back up her claims.

"[Shumpert] consistently fails to properly care for the minor children including but not limited to failing to feed them despite being in the Martial Residence with the minor children, smoking marijuana and being under the influence while caring for the minor children, and placing the minor children in a rideshare in Chicago which resulted in the minor children being dropped off at the United Center in general population while he utilized the services of a private driver," the paperwork stated.

"[Shumpert] consistently demonstrates a clear disregard for the safety of the minor children," the note added.