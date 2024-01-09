Bad Dad Accusations: Teyana Taylor Claims Ex Iman Shumpert Gets Drunk When Caring for Their Kids, 'Fails to Feed' Them Properly
It's become an all out war between Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert as they move forward with their divorce.
Taylor filed the paperwork in January 2023, and now, it appears things are more tense than ever as she fights for primary custody of their two daughters.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the mother-of-two, 33, painted her estranged husband, also 33, as a bad father, claiming he has a "reckless disregard for the safety and well-being" of their tots.
The former NBA player responded by insisting it wasn't in their kids' best interests for Taylor to have primary custody, and he also denied being an irresponsible dad.
The actress has since hit back and included detailed allegations to back up her claims.
"[Shumpert] consistently fails to properly care for the minor children including but not limited to failing to feed them despite being in the Martial Residence with the minor children, smoking marijuana and being under the influence while caring for the minor children, and placing the minor children in a rideshare in Chicago which resulted in the minor children being dropped off at the United Center in general population while he utilized the services of a private driver," the paperwork stated.
"[Shumpert] consistently demonstrates a clear disregard for the safety of the minor children," the note added.
News of the pair's split broke before the couple was able to announce it themselves, which didn't sit well with the Coming 2 America actress
"I mind my business, don't bother nobody & y'all know I've never played about my children, family & our privacy. I have not spoken on this private matter to any media outlets or blogs etc. So everyone claiming 'Teyana said' didn't get any statements directly from ME," she wrote on social media at the time.
"These statements were taken from private court documents that were leaked to the public. It is very heartbreaking that someone would take out the time to make such a private matter public for the world to see," she continued. "However, protecting my family is one thing I've ALWAYS done & for my children I will continue to do so."
"Please if y'all love y'all play nieces Junie & Rue like y'all have shown, please allow myself & my family some privacy to resolve this matter in peace," Taylor concluded the post.
The Dancing With the Stars champion and Taylor met in 2011, though things didn't turn romantic until 2013.
They secretly tied the knot in 2016.