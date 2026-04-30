'The Apprentice' Could Be Rebooted With Donald Trump Jr. as Host, Report Claims a Decade After President Was Booted From the Show

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Is the Trump family returning to reality television? A new report claimed Amazon Prime Video is in the midst of discussing a potential revival of The Apprentice, with Donald Trump Jr. possibly taking over the role of host — a position once occupied by his father, Donald Trump.

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Talks Are Still in Early Stages

Source: mega A report claimed Amazon is in the early stages of pitching Donald Trump Jr. to host a reboot of 'The Apprentice.'

Wall Street Journal revealed the talks are in very early stages, and no one from the first family has even been contacted over the idea. A source told the outlet that Amazon MGM Studios head Mike Hopkins and other executives first began having the talks early last year, "around the time Trump was being sworn in for his second term." The studio refused to comment, simply telling WSJ, "Since our acquisition of MGM, we have had preliminary internal discussions about what’s next for The Apprentice as a property."

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NBC and Donald Trump Parted Ways in 2015

Source: mega The president hosted 'The Apprentice' for 14 seasons.

The Apprentice debuted on NBC in 2004 with the POTUS, 79, acting as host for 14 seasons until 2015. The business-based reality series featured contestants competing for a one-year gig to work under Donald and win a six-figure prize. In 2015, the network cut ties with Donald over the controversial remarks he made about Mexican immigrants in his speech announcing his first run for president. "When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best. They’re not sending you. They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us," he said. "They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people."

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Source: mega NBC and Donald Trump parted ways over his remarks about Mexican immigrants.

"At NBC, respect and dignity for all people are cornerstones of our values," the brand penned in an official statement at the time. "Due to the recent derogatory statements by Donald Trump regarding immigrants, NBCUniversal is ending its business relationship with Mr. Trump." The politician responded to the news by expressing, "I think as far as ending the relationship, I have to do that because my view on immigration is much different than the people at NBC. If NBC is so weak and so foolish to not understand the serious illegal immigration problem in the United States… I gladly end my relationship with them." Arnold Schwarzenegger hosted the final season instead.

Source: mega A source said the Trump family has not been contacted over the show's possible revival.