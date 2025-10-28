Whoopi Goldberg Blasts Donald Trump for Turning America Into 'The Apprentice' Instead of Trying to End Government Shutdown

Article continues below advertisement

Whoopi Goldberg feels President Donald Trump is more focused on frivolous things than helping the country. On the Tuesday, October 28, episode of The View, she shamed the POTUS for going overseas and constantly chatting about the White House's ballroom construction instead of trying to end the government shutdown.

Whoopi Goldberg Shames Donald Trump

Source: @theview/x Whoopi Goldberg feels Donald Trump is trying to turn American into 'The Apprentice.'

"Well, that’s our president. That’s our president y’all," the actress declared. "And so everything that's happening in Europe and everything that’s happening outside of here seems to be what he’s all about." "And he wants to make the U.S. The Apprentice. I don’t know if I want to play that game," Goldberg noted, referring to his old reality show were people competed to work for him. "I actually need somebody to take care of these folks."

Source: mega 'The View' star criticized the president for focusing on random things instead of trying to end the government shutdown.

The businessman's old series came up earlier in the show when the co-hosts chatted with Jonathan Karl, the author of Retribution: Donald Trump and the Campaign That Changed America. Karl believes Trump won't try to actually run for a third term despite the gossip — however, he thinks the president will wait until the last second to make the announcement.

Donald Trump Loves Attention, Says Author

Source: @theview/x Author Jonathan Karl thinks Donald Trump doesn't want to give 'attention' to anyone who might run in the 2028 presidential election.

"The minute he makes it clear he’s not gonna try and run again, then all the attention goes. He’s a lame duck president then all of the attention goes to Marco Rubio, J.D. Vance, whoever else might be running," the journalist explained. "I’m sure he’d love to do The Apprentice thing and see who [will succeed him]. But at some point, does he really pass the baton and he’s no longer the center of attention? I don’t know how he does that."

'The View' Polls Live Audience

It was just one episode earlier that the talk show's stars discussed Steve Bannon's recent declaration that Trump will be president again in 2028. "So, just so we’re clear, you have nothing to say about any of this? Just understand that. Republicans have pretty much given him free rein up till now. Are they going to let this happen? Are y’all gonna let it happen?" Goldberg asked the live audience, to which they responded with a loud, "No." "Just asking," the EGOT winner replied.

Steve Bannon Claims Trump Will Be President in 2028

Source: @theeconomist/youtube Steve Bannon insisted Donald Trump will serve a third term despite the 22nd Amendment.