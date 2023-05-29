Leading the Charge: The Ascendancy of Bellabeat in the Cycle Sync Movement

The cycle sync movement is here and Bellabeat, known for its innovative smart jewelry, is taking charge to bring it forward in a big way. Transparency and openness around women’s health are opening up, and with that comes the opportunity to address how a woman’s menstrual health can affect her overall well-being. Bellabeat is taking its success with fashion-forward wearables to the next level with a wearable device designed to empower women in a whole new way.

Urska Srsen and Sandro Mur founded Bellabeat in 2014 as the only female-focused wearable brand on the market. Surprisingly, in an industry that often categorizes products by gender, the wearable market still clings to a one-size-fits-all approach. There’s a lack of understanding of the unique differences between men's and women's bodies, including variations in biometric data. Traditionally, most testing has been conducted on men, perpetuating the oversight. That’s where Bellabeat has gone above and beyond to develop, engineer, and test its algorithms specifically on women.

On this journey, Bellabeat recognized the profound impact of women’s menstrual health. The menstrual cycle spans approximately 28 days and consists of four distinct phases—menstrual, follicular, ovulatory, and luteal. Each phase brings about hormonal changes that can significantly affect a woman's daily life. Yet, most apps and wearables on the market operate on a 24-hour hormone cycle, which is the norm for men.