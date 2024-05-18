OK Magazine
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's 'Loved Ones See an Engagement Coming Soon' as Couple Approaches 1 Year Together

Source: MEGA
By:

May 18 2024, Published 1:20 p.m. ET

Will Travis Kelce be getting on one knee soon?

According to a source, the pop star and the NFL player may be taking their relationship to the next level as the power couple approach one year of dating.

Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attended the 2024 Super Bowl after-party together.

"Taylor and Travis are doing amazing, and their loved ones see an engagement coming sooner than later. They make a great match and there's no question about that," the insider spilled.

The source also gave a glimpse into Swift’s bestie Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper’s blossoming romance.

"Gigi and Bradley are also excited about their relationship and enjoying this moment and all their time together," the insider shared of the duo — who recently joined the “Cruel Summer” singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end on vacation in the Bahamas.

"Taylor, Travis, Gigi, and Bradley have a blast when they get together. They appreciate that they can all be themselves around each other and enjoy double dating and spending time with each other," the source added of the quartet.

Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce was spotted watching Taylor Swift's Eras Tour with Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper in Paris.

While Swift and Hadid have been close pals for years, Kelce and Cooper met recently and have become fast friends.

"They have a lot of the same interests and have a nice bond, which Taylor and Gigi are so happy about," they dished.

"Taylor and Gigi have always been extremely close, but being in love simultaneously and having these similar and shared experiences has been so much fun for them," the insider continued.

The Eras Tour performer and the athlete began dating in summer 2023, though they did not debut their romance until September. As for the supermodel and the Maestro filmmaker, the pair were first romantically linked in October 2023.

Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce debuted their relationship in September 2023.

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift
Since vacationing as a foursome, Kelce reunited with the lovebirds at Swift’s fourth Eras Tour show in Paris, France, on May 12.

"I got to see Gigi and Bradley," Travis said of their fun night on the Wednesday, May 15, episode of the "New Heights" podcast.

Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attended Coachella together.

"Bradley Cooper, man," Kelce raved. "B.C., Big Coop. We were all in the suite having a blast. They're amazing."

The 34-year-old’s brother and Eagles alum, Jason Kelce, wanted to know whether the Hangover actor talked about the Eagles during the concert, as the Philadelphia native is a lifelong fan of the football team.

Source: OK!
"Of course, Bradley Cooper's a huge Eagles fan," Travis responded. "And he got to see mom."

“He was opening a restaurant … and they were doing a fun event. Mom pulled up and so did Bradley’s mom,” Travis said of matriarch Donna Kelce.

ET reported on the source's remarks.

