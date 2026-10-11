The Daily Show's Jordan Klepper Mocks Pardoned Jan. 6 Rioter for Demanding a $2,270 Refund: 'First Insurrection’s Free, Right?'
Oct. 11 2026, Published 3:22 p.m. ET
Jordan Klepper found a January 6 rioter who said she has changed, right before confirming she would do everything again.
During the October 6 episode of The Daily Show, Klepper interviewed Yvonne St. Cyr, who was sentenced to 30 months in prison after storming the Capitol on January 6, 2021. President Donald Trump later pardoned her, and she is now waiting for his administration to reimburse $2,270 she paid in restitution.
Rioter Recasts Herself as Victim
St. Cyr was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and fined more than $3,000. She nevertheless told Klepper that she and other rioters were victimized by the government.
“It’s been devastating,” she said, citing lost businesses and divorces within her community.
When St. Cyr described herself as an “angry citizen” waiting for her money, Klepper initially asked whether she had been attacked during the riot.
When she said no, he clarified, “Oh, you were doing the January 6.”
‘First Insurrection’s Free’
After confirming that she wanted her restitution returned, Klepper quipped, “First insurrection’s free, right?”
St. Cyr argued that January 6 defendants were the real victims, citing businesses lost and marriages destroyed following their prosecutions.
“From what I’m hearing, it sounds like you guys were the victims of January 6. It’s still a little bit bonkers to me,” Klepper said.
“We will be vindicated, and you will feel like an a-- for this interview someday,” she predicted.
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The ‘Deep State’ Meets a Livestream
St. Cyr also blamed the “deep state” for knowing she had entered the Capitol, despite the fact that she filmed herself from inside the building and livestreamed the riot on her phone.
“The only thing worse than being an insurrectionist is being a content creator,” Klepper joked.
‘Don’t Tread on Me, Venmo Me’
Klepper returned to the Capitol lawn with St. Cyr and unfurled a yellow flag reading, “Don’t tread on me, Venmo me.” Its snake had been twisted into a dollar sign.
He suggested that they breach the Capitol again for old times’ sake, but St. Cyr declined and claimed she had changed.
Klepper gave her one final opportunity to demonstrate that change, asking, would she do it all over again?
“Absolutely,” St. Cyr replied.
“Guess we’re meeting back here in 2028,” Klepper said.