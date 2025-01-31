Pardoned January 6 Insurrectionist Who Sat at 'B----' Nancy Pelosi's Desk Has 'No Regrets' Over Storming the U.S. Capitol

Kelly asked Barnett, "Now let me take a look at you at that desk — and by the way, this is one of the iconic images of January 6th, and some people are horrified by it. You say you’re glad all of this happened. Tell us why. How did this turn out to be a good thing in the end?"

The recently pardoned insurrectionist answered, "Myself and over 1,600 other J6ers showed up that day for Trump because he asked us to be there, and as a point in our country, I’m hoping that that was one of the reasons that the rest of America woke up and saw the corruption and destruction that was happening to our country."

"As hard as it’s been, as much as it would have been nice for it not to have happened, it had to happen. You know, I have no regrets," he continued.