The Evolution of Hardbody Scottyy: An Artist Who Defied the Odds
Hardbody Scottyy is known in the music world for being tough, original, and always pushing forward. He started in the lively music scene of Atlanta, and his story is about beating the odds and redefining success on his terms.
In 2013-14 in Atlanta, Scottyy began his music career. He made his first mark with a freestyle to Pusha T's song "Blocka." This wasn't just his first step in music; it showed he was an artist with his own unique style. Prior to this success, he played around with tunes and tried out song ideas, but his "Blocka" freestyle officially announced his arrival.
Since then, Scottyy's career has skyrocketed. His big moment was performing at the famous Howard Theatre in NW DC. He's also worked with well-known artists like Swipey, Lightshow, and Shy Glizzy. Scottyy’s song "Heart Busser" quickly gained attention and caught the ears of big names in the music business. He's had meetings with people from the Def Jam record label and has been featured on 93.9 WKYS in DC and interviewed by big names in Atlanta like Dirty Glove Bastard & DJ Small Eyez.
Scottyy regularly shares advice with aspiring artists. "Decide early on your decision & stick to it," he says. He emphasizes the importance of staying true to one's vision and image, regardless of external beliefs or pressures.
But Scottyy's path hasn't been without its hurdles. In 2017, he changed his artist and label names–a big move in the music industry. He did this out of a desire to be true to his growth as an artist. This change was more than just a new name; it was about creating a new sound and image that set him apart from what was typical in the DMV (D.C., Maryland, Virginia) music scene.
Perhaps the most defining moment of his journey came in 2021, following a car crash that led to a skull fracture, a near-death experience, and a coma that lasted seven days. Emerging from this life-altering event with Bell's Palsy, Scottyy faced a daunting road to recovery. This involved extensive physical therapy and ongoing medical treatments. Because of Scottyy’s determination and courage, these hard times only made him stronger.
Scottyy gets his strength from the struggles he faced while growing up, creating a strong desire to live differently in adulthood. His family fueled his drive to bring back generational wealth and lasting legacies. "Despite all I've been through," he reflects, "I take it as God telling me that I'm the right person to achieve this phenomenal task."
His goals are clear and ambitious. Networking, releasing more music with his firm MOPSTIXKGANG MAFIA MUSIC LLC, and building a larger, more engaged audience. His advice to fellow artists and entrepreneurs is straightforward: "Never be afraid to network, do excellent business, never undercut or degrade your transaction, treat all as if it was the same, be consistent, keep your name and brand in the viewer's faces."
Hardbody Scottyy's story is about chasing dreams and never giving up, no matter what. He's an inspiration to anyone facing challenges. In the music world and beyond, Scottyy shows how powerful it is to keep going, be yourself, and constantly push forward against all odds.