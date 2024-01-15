The Evolution of Hardbody Scottyy: An Artist Who Defied the Odds

Hardbody Scottyy is known in the music world for being tough, original, and always pushing forward. He started in the lively music scene of Atlanta, and his story is about beating the odds and redefining success on his terms.

In 2013-14 in Atlanta, Scottyy began his music career. He made his first mark with a freestyle to Pusha T's song "Blocka." This wasn't just his first step in music; it showed he was an artist with his own unique style. Prior to this success, he played around with tunes and tried out song ideas, but his "Blocka" freestyle officially announced his arrival.

Since then, Scottyy's career has skyrocketed. His big moment was performing at the famous Howard Theatre in NW DC. He's also worked with well-known artists like Swipey, Lightshow, and Shy Glizzy. Scottyy’s song "Heart Busser" quickly gained attention and caught the ears of big names in the music business. He's had meetings with people from the Def Jam record label and has been featured on 93.9 WKYS in DC and interviewed by big names in Atlanta like Dirty Glove Bastard & DJ Small Eyez.