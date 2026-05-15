The Cast of 'The Facts of Life': Where Are They Now?

Article continues below advertisement

More than 40 years after its premiere, The Facts of Life remains relevant in popular culture. The sitcom debuted on NBC in August 1979 as a spinoff of Diff'rent Strokes. It aired for nine seasons, earning its status as one of the longest-running sitcoms of the 1980s.

Article continues below advertisement

The series focused on housemother Edna Garrett, portrayed by Charlotte Rae. Before the show ended in 1988, the storyline expanded with two television movies. The Facts of Life Goes to Paris premiered in 1982, while The Facts of Life Down Under followed in 1987. A third film, The Facts of Life Reunion, brought almost the entire cast back together in 2001. Unfortunately, Nancy McKeon, known for her role as Jo, was unable to participate due to scheduling conflicts. What are the stars of this beloved sitcom doing today? Here's an update on the main cast:

Charlotte Rae

Source: MEGA

Rae passed away in 2018, leaving behind a legacy of beloved performances. Fans remember her as a nurturing figure both on-screen and off, with many reflecting on her influence.

Article continues below advertisement

Lisa Whelchel

Source: MEGA

Lisa Whelchel, who played Blair, has successfully transitioned into an author and motivational speaker. According to a source, she frequently shares her experiences on social media, connecting with fans and expressing gratitude for her time on the show.

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Fields

Source: MEGA

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Kim Fields, known for her role as Dorothy "Tootie" Ramsey, continues her career in the entertainment industry. She has taken on directing and producing roles while still acting. Insiders indicate that Fields is passionate about inspiring others through her work.

Article continues below advertisement

Nancy McKeon

Source: MEGA

McKeon has opted for a more private life since the show ended. After her role as Jo, she focused on family and acting. Recently, she has made a few public appearances, indicating a potential return to the limelight.

Article continues below advertisement

Mindy Cohn

Source: MEGA

Mindy Cohn, who played Natalie, has enjoyed a successful career in voice acting. She remains active in the industry and often engages with fans through social media platforms.

Article continues below advertisement

The bonds formed during filming have endured, with cast members reportedly staying in touch and supporting one another. Fans continue to celebrate the show's impact on their lives.

Article continues below advertisement