The Cast of 'The Facts of Life': Where Are They Now?
May 15 2026, Published 12:01 p.m. ET
More than 40 years after its premiere, The Facts of Life remains relevant in popular culture. The sitcom debuted on NBC in August 1979 as a spinoff of Diff'rent Strokes. It aired for nine seasons, earning its status as one of the longest-running sitcoms of the 1980s.
The series focused on housemother Edna Garrett, portrayed by Charlotte Rae. Before the show ended in 1988, the storyline expanded with two television movies. The Facts of Life Goes to Paris premiered in 1982, while The Facts of Life Down Under followed in 1987. A third film, The Facts of Life Reunion, brought almost the entire cast back together in 2001. Unfortunately, Nancy McKeon, known for her role as Jo, was unable to participate due to scheduling conflicts.
What are the stars of this beloved sitcom doing today? Here's an update on the main cast:
Charlotte Rae
Rae passed away in 2018, leaving behind a legacy of beloved performances. Fans remember her as a nurturing figure both on-screen and off, with many reflecting on her influence.
Lisa Whelchel
Lisa Whelchel, who played Blair, has successfully transitioned into an author and motivational speaker. According to a source, she frequently shares her experiences on social media, connecting with fans and expressing gratitude for her time on the show.
Kim Fields
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Kim Fields, known for her role as Dorothy "Tootie" Ramsey, continues her career in the entertainment industry. She has taken on directing and producing roles while still acting. Insiders indicate that Fields is passionate about inspiring others through her work.
Nancy McKeon
McKeon has opted for a more private life since the show ended. After her role as Jo, she focused on family and acting. Recently, she has made a few public appearances, indicating a potential return to the limelight.
Mindy Cohn
Mindy Cohn, who played Natalie, has enjoyed a successful career in voice acting. She remains active in the industry and often engages with fans through social media platforms.
The bonds formed during filming have endured, with cast members reportedly staying in touch and supporting one another. Fans continue to celebrate the show's impact on their lives.
The Facts of Life may have concluded, but the influence of its cast and the connections formed still resonate with audiences today. The legacy of the series remains strong, and viewers eagerly anticipate future endeavors from its talented stars.