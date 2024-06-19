9 Famous TV Shows With Only 1 Surviving Member Left: From 'The Addams Family' to 'Three's Company'

Tina Louise, who played Ginger Grant in Gilligan's Island, is the only remaining living cast member. Her X page shows that the actress, 90, is "still living on an island (Manhattan)."

Over the years, the other cast members succumbed due to different reasons.

In 1990, Alan Hale Jr. died of thymus cancer. The following year, Natalie Schafer passed away in her Beverly Hills home following her battle with liver cancer.

Bob Denver, who played the titular role, was 90 when he died from complications following throat cancer surgery in 2005.

Russell Johnson and Dan Wells died in 2014 and 2020, respectively.