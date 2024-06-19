9 Famous TV Shows With Only 1 Surviving Member Left: From 'The Addams Family' to 'Three's Company'
Diff'rent Strokes
Hit 1970s sitcom Diff'rent Strokes, which ran for eight seasons, has lost its cast members except Todd Bridges, 59. Dana Plato, who played Kimberly Drummond's character, died in 1999.
Meanwhile, Conrad Bain (Phillip Drummond) and Gary Coleman (Arnold Jackson) passed away in 2013 and 2010, respectively.
In 2018, Charlotte Rae died following her bone cancer diagnosis a year prior.
Gilligan's Island
Tina Louise, who played Ginger Grant in Gilligan's Island, is the only remaining living cast member. Her X page shows that the actress, 90, is "still living on an island (Manhattan)."
Over the years, the other cast members succumbed due to different reasons.
In 1990, Alan Hale Jr. died of thymus cancer. The following year, Natalie Schafer passed away in her Beverly Hills home following her battle with liver cancer.
Bob Denver, who played the titular role, was 90 when he died from complications following throat cancer surgery in 2005.
Russell Johnson and Dan Wells died in 2014 and 2020, respectively.
I Dream of Jeannie
At 92, I Dream of Jeannie star Barbara Eden still makes headlines for her youthful look. However, her costars died over the years, including Hayden Rorke (1987), Larry Hagman (2012) and Bill Daily (2018).
Laverne & Shirley
Michael McKean is the only surviving cast member of Laverne & Shirley following the deaths of Phil Foster (1985), Penny Marshall (2018), David Lander (2020), Eddie Mekka (2021) and Cindy Williams (2023).
Leave It to Beaver
Leave It to Beaver has one last surviving major cast member — Jerry Mathers.
In 2022, Tony Dow passed away at the age of 77. Barbara Billingsley (2010), Hugh Beaumont(1982), Ken Osmond (2020), Stanley Fafara (2003) and Frank Bank (2013) also died years after the show ended.
Mork & Mindy
Mindy McConnell's actor, Pam Dawber, on Mork & Mindy is the last surviving member of the show's cast. She has been married to Mark Harmon since 1987 and has continuously expanded her career as an actress.
On the other hand, the show also lost most of its stars over the years.
In 2022, Conrad Janis passed away at the age of 94 due to organ failure. Jonathan Winters died in 2013, while Elizabeth Kerr and Tom Poston perished in 2000 and 2007.
The Addams Family
The Addams Family's only surviving member is John Astin, 94.
In 1979, Ted Cassidy died following an open-heart surgery. It was followed by the deaths of Carolyn Jones in 1983, Jackie Coogan in 1984, Blossom Rock in 1978 and Ken Weatherwax in 2014.
Its latest cast member to perish was Lisa Loring in 2021.
The Beverly Hillbillies
Over the years, The Beverly Hillbillies has also witnessed the deaths of its cast members, starting with Irene Ryan in 1973. Raymond Bailey, Nancy Kulp and Donna Douglas died after Ryan.
Max Baer Jr. is the only surviving cast member.
Three's Company
Following Suzanne Somers' death after her long battle with cancer, Joyce DeWitt became the last surviving cast member of Three's Company.
John Ritter, who played Jack Tripper's role, passed away in 2003.
Norman Fell and Audra Lindley also died in 1998 and 1997, respectively.