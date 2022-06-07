Empire Media Group Announces New Podcast 'The Firm,' Which Will Explore Ins & Outs Of The Royal Family

Get ready, royal watchers! If you can't get enough of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Queen Elizabeth, then we've got excellent news: Empire Media Group announced on Tuesday, June 7, that their podcast called "The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession" will debut on Tuesday, June 14.

"An investigation into the secrets, scandals, and constitutional crises of the most famous – and infamous – family in the world," the synopsis reads. "From ruthless Virgin Queens to traitorous wartime Kings, from madness and revolution to forbidden sex and shocking deaths, from jealousy and rivalry to brothers and sisters torn apart, this is the real, unvarnished history of the last five centuries of Britain’s Royal Family. We’re going to reveal the real stories behind the airbrushed history book tales, and we’re going to show the lengths to which the self-styled 'Firm' will go in order to keep those stories secret – and to ensure the survival of the Royal Brand… no matter what the cost."