Why Isn't Prince Andrew Attending The Queen's Platinum Jubilee?
Prince Andrew will not be attending Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee festivities this weekend.
The Duke of York, 62, was previously expected to make an appearance at the National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral, but was forced to cancel after testing positive for COVID-19.
"After undertaking a routine test, The Duke has tested positive for Covid and with regret will no longer be attending tomorrow's service," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said in a statement shared on Thursday, June 2.
A source also noted that although he spent time with Her Majesty this past week, he has been regularly tested for COVID-19 and has not been around her since his latest result, People reported.
This is just another bump in the road in a long year of difficulties for the embattled royal. Earlier this year, Andrew was still locked in a heated legal battle after being accused of sexually abusing Virginia Giuffre when she was only 17-years-old. Amid the shocking lawsuit, the Queen made the decision to have her son stripped of his military titles and royal duties.
"With The Queen's approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen," Buckingham Palace said in a statement back in January. "The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen."
Despite settling the case outside of court, Andrew is still struggling to work his way back into Her Majesty's good graces.
"Andrew is doing all he can to make amends for the shame he brought on his family for being involved in such a scandal," an insider previously spilled. "He wants to make it up to the Queen which is why he is doing all he can to see her as much as possible."
"He has been a regular daily visitor to [Windsor] Castle and often pops in to see the Queen before he goes out riding for the day, taking full advantage of the incredible facilities," the insider added. "The Duke sometimes stays after his ride and dines with the Queen."