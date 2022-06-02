Why Isn't Prince Andrew Attending The Queen's Platinum Jubilee?

Despite settling the case outside of court, Andrew is still struggling to work his way back into Her Majesty's good graces.

GHISLAINE MAXWELL 'MAY HAVE HAD AN INTIMATE RELATIONSHIP' WITH PRINCE ANDREW, WOULD FREQUENTLY VISIT BUCKINGHAM PALACE AT WILL, NEW DOCUMENTARY REVEALS

"Andrew is doing all he can to make amends for the shame he brought on his family for being involved in such a scandal," an insider previously spilled. "He wants to make it up to the Queen which is why he is doing all he can to see her as much as possible."

"He has been a regular daily visitor to [Windsor] Castle and often pops in to see the Queen before he goes out riding for the day, taking full advantage of the incredible facilities," the insider added. "The Duke sometimes stays after his ride and dines with the Queen."