'Golden Bachelor' Star Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist Divorcing After 3 Months of Marriage
Another one bites the dust. Just three months after Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist fell in love on The Golden Bachelor, the pair announced they are now divorcing.
"Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we've looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and we've come to the conclusion mutually that it's probably time for us to dissolve our marriage," the pair said during a joint appearance on the April 12 episode of Good Morning America.
Nist added, "We have received so much love and support from so many people who watched The Golden Bachelor, and I don't think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope. We want none of that to change for anybody."
The duo first met on Turner's season of The Golden Bachelor, which aired in September 2023. Turner was chosen as the lead after his first wife, Toni, passed away. Nist, 70, and Turner, 72, got engaged during the finale and went on to tie the knot in January in front of some members of Bachelor Nation, with the ceremony officiated by host Jesse Palmer.
In the months after their nuptials, it was revealed the couple was living separately.
- Golden Bachelor's Gerry Turner and Wife Theresa Nist Still Living Separately 3 Months After Wedding
- Kathie Lee Gifford, 70, Reveals Why She Turned Down 'The Golden Bachelorette'
- Nick Viall Hopes 'Golden Bachelor' Star Theresa Nist Asked Gerry Turner for a Prenup: 'It Would Be Weird for Him to Decline'
Turner remained in Indiana, while Nist stayed put in New Jersey, a source previously said. The insider added that they were trying to make things work and figure out next steps as to where to relocate. Unfortunately, their fairy-tale romance didn't last.
Turner and Nist have been plagued by breakup rumors, but Nist admitted she tried to block out the noise.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"It's hard to hear negative comments about yourself when you know that they're not true," she explained in an interview. "I mean, things like I'm a dependent personality — I lived by myself for nine years. And just comments about my intelligence, that was very hard. But you know who you are, and everybody's entitled to their opinion based on what they see."
"So, it's hard, but we're dealing with it," she added.