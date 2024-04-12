'Golden Bachelor' Star Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist Divorcing After 3 Months of Marriage

"Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we've looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and we've come to the conclusion mutually that it's probably time for us to dissolve our marriage," the pair said during a joint appearance on the April 12 episode of Good Morning America.

Nist added, "We have received so much love and support from so many people who watched The Golden Bachelor, and I don't think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope. We want none of that to change for anybody."