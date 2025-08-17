ENTERTAINMENT Will 'The Hunting Wives' Return for Season 2? Everything to Know Source: LIONSGATE/YOUTUBE Fans want answers after the explosive finale. Here’s what we know about 'The Hunting Wives' Season 2. OK! Staff Aug. 17 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

The latest Netflix sensation, The Hunting Wives, debuted on July 21, leaving fans buzzing about what's next. The season finale ends on an explosive cliffhanger, diverging from the source novel — all but ensuring a captivating storyline awaits in a possible Season 2. Malin Akerman has already shared her excitement for a potential continuation of the hit series. Based on May Cobb's best-selling novel, The Hunting Wives follows Sophie (Brittany Snow) and her family as they trade the hustle of Boston for the drama-filled life in Texas. There, she connects with Margo (Akerman), the leader of an elite socialite group. This interaction spirals Sophie into a world of secrets, obsession and deadly consequences. Since its release, the series has soared in popularity, captivating audiences with its scandalous twists and juicy storytelling. But will Netflix greenlight a second season? Here's everything we know about The Hunting Wives Season 2.

Is 'The Hunting Wives' Getting a Season 2?

Source: LIONSGATE/YOUTUBE Malin Akerman praised the cast as she hopes to reunite for another season.

As of now, Netflix hasn't officially announced the renewal of The Hunting Wives for a second season. However, the anticipation is palpable. The cliffhanger at the end of Season 1 leaves unanswered questions and possibilities for a thrilling continuation. Akerman expressed her enthusiasm during a recent conversation with Decider. "I am super excited and nervous. I think the nerves come from — for me, it's really wanting this to go for a second season because I love everybody that I got to work with and it would be a dream come true to go again," she shared. "So my nerves are around the fact that I just want and wish for everyone to love it so much that we get another season." Fans of the novel might find it surprising that the TV series already veers beyond the original plot. Snow commented on this in her chat with Decider, stating, "I think that the book was really the blueprint for us taking it and making it our own." She added that author May Cobb was closely involved, giving her blessing as the show developed its own direction.

What Happened in the Season 1 Finale?

Source: LIONSGATE/YOUTUBE Madison Wolfe's character, Abby, is revealed as the tragic victim in a deadly love triangle.

The season finale delivers a whirlwind of scandals, secrets, and shocking revelations. In a dramatic twist, it's revealed that Margo was responsible for the death of Abby (Madison Wolfe). Abby discovered that her boyfriend, Brad (George Ferrier), was having an affair with Margo, resulting in a pregnancy and abortion. To protect her husband Jed's (Dermot Mulroney) political career, Margo took drastic measures and killed Abby. What follows is chaotic. A confrontation at Jill's (Katie Lowes) house leaves two dead, and Margo seizes the opportunity to frame Jill, misleading the police about the truth. Meanwhile, Sophie, who recently got out of jail after being wrongfully accused of Abby's murder, starts piecing together Margo's elaborate cover-up, involving her estranged brother Kyle (Michael Aaron Milligan) and a fake alibi from her father, Doc Blevins (David Jensen). The drama intensifies when Callie (Jaime Ray Newman), Margo's best friend, reveals she was behind the intimate photos that sparked chaos. At a campaign event for Jed, Sophie confronts Margo, who admits everything but insists she never intended to implicate Sophie. However, Sophie's determination to come clean leads to a shocking final twist: Kyle runs Sophie off the road, and in a desperate act, she hits him with her car, causing his death. In the closing moments, Sophie hauls Kyle's body into the woods and makes a shocking decision when Margo calls his phone.

What Will Season 2 Be About?

Source: LIONSGATE/YOUTUBE The new season may explore the investigations into Kyle and Jill's deaths.

If Netflix announces a second season, things are about to get even more intense. With the murders overshadowing the characters, the new season could dive deep into the investigations surrounding Kyle and Jill's deaths. While viewers know Sophie is responsible for Kyle's demise, the characters will be left scrambling to unravel the truth. Moreover, the intricacies of Sophie and Margo's relationship will play a pivotal role. Can they mend their ties, or will Margo suspect Sophie of her brother's death? The emotional stakes are high, and the drama promises to be deliciously thrilling.

Who Will Return for Season 2?

Source: LIONSGATE/YOUTUBE Murder, betrayal and power plays drive Netflix's latest thriller 'The Hunting Wives.'