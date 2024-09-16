or
Tito Jackson, Brother of Michael Jackson and Founding Member of the Jackson 5, Dead at 70

Source: mega

Tito Jackson, the brother of Michael Jackson, has died at 70 years old.

Sept. 16 2024, Published 7:10 a.m. ET

Tito Jackson, a member of the family band The Jackson 5 and the brother of Michael Jackson, has died at 70 years old.

According to former Jackson family manager Steve Manning, he passed away of an apparent heart attack while driving from New Mexico to Oklahoma on Sunday, September 15.

Source: mega

Tito Jackson has died at 70 years old.

Later, the singer's sons, Taj, Taryll and TJ, confirmed the death via Instagram.

"It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us. We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being. Some of you may know him as Tito Jackson from the legendary Jackson 5, some may know him as 'Coach Tito' or some know him as 'Poppa T.' Nevertheless, he will be missed tremendously," the statement read.

Source: mega

Tito Jackson was a founding member of The Jackson 5.

"It will forever be 'Tito Time' for us. Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is 'Love One Another.' We love you Pops.Your boys,Taj, Taryll and TJ," the message continued.

Source: mega

Tito Jackson still played with his brothers up until his death.

Of course, people sent well-wishes to the family. One person wrote, "💔🙏🏾🙏🏾. So sorry for your loss of your amazing father. Sending fervent prayers of comfort and strength. God bless your family.🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾," while another said, "I am so sorry, such sad, devastating and unexpected news. I send all my love to you and the Jackson family at this difficult time."

A third person added, "

Tito was the third of 10 children of Katherine and Joe Jackson, including superstars Michael and Janet Jackson.

Joe created the group the Jackson Brothers in 1964 after seeing Tito's skills as a singer and guitarist. The group also consisted of Jermaine and Jackie.

In 1966, they added Michael and Marlon into the mix, with Tito becoming a background singer and guitarist for the group.

Source: mega

The band found success in the '70s.

The Jackson 5 quickly found success and later signed with Epic Records. They were also forced to change their name to The Jacksons.

Their hit sings included "ABC," "I'll Be There" and "I Want You Back."

Michael left the band in 1984 after his album Thriller became one of the best-selling albums of all time.

Tito went on to have a solo career, but the band never called it quits. So much so, Jackie and Marlon still performed up until Tito's death.

Entertainment Tonight was the first to report the news.

