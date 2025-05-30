'The Love Boat' Cast: Where Are They Now?
Gavin MacLeod – Captain Merrill Stubing
After playing the cruise ship's captain for the show's entire 10-year voyage, Gavin MacLeod kept his sea legs as a celebrity ambassador for Princess Cruises.
MacLeod was also an honorary mayor of Pacific Palisades, Calif., and again helmed The Love Boat in the reunion episode of the late-'90s series revival Love Boat: The Next Wave. He died at age 90 in 2021.
Jill Whelan – Vicki Stubing
Jill Whelan joined the cast as Captain Stubing's daughter Vicki at age 11 during the third season. She began a 10-year acting hiatus in 1999, but has resumed her career, launched a podcast and had her own one-woman cabaret show, Jill Whelan: An Evening in Dry Dock.
Whelan, now 58, appeared on the CBS reality show The Real Love Boat in 2022.
Fred Grandy – Purser Burl 'Gopher' Smith
Following his stint as the purser, Fred Grandy went from sailing the Pacific Ocean to navigating stormy political seas as a congressman after winning a seat in the House of Representatives from his home state of Iowa.
In 2023, Grandy traded in his purser's jacket for doctor's scrubs in the movie I'll Be Right There and remains active at age 76.
Bernie Kopell – Dr. Adam Bricker
Already a TV vet when he landed the role as the ship's doctor, Bernie Kopell's sense of humor showed when he parodied Bricker in a number of guest appearances on other sitcoms.
Today at age 91, Kopell is still going strong — and was a guest star on 2022 episodes of The Lincoln Lawyer and Grey's Anatomy!
Lauren Tewes – Cruise Director Julie McCoy
Lauren Tewes faced rough waters as Julie. She was cast just days before shooting started after beating out more than 100 actresses — but was replaced in the seventh season while battling addiction. She beat her addiction, went to school to become a cheese specialist, and at age 71 works as a sous-chef between guest appearances on TV.
Ted Lange – Bartender Isaac Washington
One of the most popular crew members on the ship, Ted Lange's uber-friendly bartender was the best on the seven seas — and real bartenders would offer him their favorite drinks in hopes Isaac would serve them on the show.
Now 77, Lange works as a director and makes occasional guest appearances, including on reality series The Real Love Boat.