The Most Highly-Anticipated Celebrity Weddings of 2025: Love in the Spotlight
We got lucky last year, but also this year we have a lot of celeb-weddings into our calendar. Celebrity couples have always captivated the public imagination, and 2025 is shaping up to be a banner year for star-studded couples. The trend of elaborate celebrity weddings continues to evolve, with many famous couples embracing technology to enhance their special day. Let's take a look at the celebrity couples whose 2025 weddings have fans and the media eagerly awaiting every detail.
Emma Thompson & Miguel Rodriguez
The unexpected romance between Oscar-winning actress Emma Thompson and Grammy-winning producer Miguel Rodriguez took the world by storm last year. After a proposal at the Cannes Film Festival that went viral, their Mediterranean wedding is set for spring 2025. Industry insiders report the couple has booked an entire Greek island for a week-long celebration. Environmental consciousness is leading the way in celebrity wedding planning, which explains why the couple is opting for eco-friendlydigital wedding invitations instead of traditional paper ones.
Prince Alexander & Dr. Sophia Chen
The engagement of Britain's Prince Alexander to renowned neurosurgeon Dr. Sophia Chen broke royal tradition in the best possible way. Their summer 2025 wedding will blend British royal customs with Chinese traditions, reflecting Dr. Chen's heritage. Royal experts predict this will be the most-watched royal event since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, with an estimated global audience of over 2 billion(!). The couple has announced their plans to establish a medical research foundation as their primary wedding registry, encouraging donations instead of gifts.
Jaxon Rivers & Riley Harper
NBA superstar Jaxon Rivers and fashion designer Riley Harper are planning what insiders call “the wedding of the century” at an undisclosed location in Aspen. The winter wonderland ceremony scheduled for Q1 2025 will reportedly feature custom outfits for the entire wedding party designed by Harper themselves.
Zoe Mendes & Aiden Park
After co-starring in three blockbuster films and denying relationship rumors for years, Zoe Mendes and Aiden Park finally confirmed their engagement via a synchronized Instagram post that broke records for likes. Their autumn 2025 wedding is rumored to be taking place at a historic castle in Scotland. The couple, known for their environmental activism, has pledged a completely sustainable celebration.
Luna Diaz & Skyler Johnson
Pop sensation Luna Diaz and R&B star Skyler Johnson's engagement announcement during the Grammy Awards' live broadcast had fans ecstatic. Their planned summer wedding at Johnson's Hawaii estate is expected to feature a performance by the couple—potentially debuting a new duet written specifically for the occasion.
Harper Ross & Sam Bennett
Broadway sensations Harper Ross and Sam Bennett met while starring opposite each other in last year's Tony-winning musical. Their theatrical wedding is planned for Valentine's Day 2025 at a historic New York theater. Should be one of the most romantic weddings we’ll see in 2025.
Which celebrity wedding are you most excited to see? The romantic Mediterranean affair or perhaps a wedding on Valentines day? Whatever your preference, 2025 promises to deliver unforgettable celebrity wedding moments that will influence matrimonial trends for years to come.