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Ben McKenzie, known for his role as Ryan Atwood on The O.C., has taken a bold step into the world of cryptocurrency. The actor, who holds an economics degree, has spent years investigating the current crypto craze. He believes that it represents a significant scam targeting the uninformed. In his documentary Everyone Is Lying to You for Money, McKenzie outlines his concerns regarding cryptocurrencies. “You are not dumb for not understanding crypto,” he said in an interview. “They try to make it sound complicated to confuse you. It’s just a scam, it’s just a mania, it’s just a crime and we don’t have to put up with it.” His candid remarks have sparked widespread discussion about the implications of digital currencies.

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Personal Spending Habits

Source: MEGA Ben McKenzie, who played Ryan Atwood on ‘The O.C.’, investigated cryptocurrency for years and argued that it targeted people who did not understand the market.

In an exclusive interview, McKenzie shared insights into his personal finances. He describes himself as “an aspirational saver, a practical spender,” noting the high costs associated with raising three children in New York City. “We are in middle age and have three children we’re raising in NYC, so I would like to say that I’m a saver,” he explains. Reflecting on his upbringing, McKenzie emphasizes the financial lessons imparted by his parents. They instilled in him the value of home ownership, which he states is increasingly challenging for younger generations. “My wife and I are privileged to be able to afford it,” he admits, highlighting the generational divide in financial stability.

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First Job and Show Business Beginnings

Source: MEGA Ben McKenzie said complicated explanations of cryptocurrency could confuse people and make the industry appear harder to understand.

McKenzie’s first job involved delivering pizzas for Mr. Gatti’s in Austin. He recalls the experience fondly: “It was a good job, man. I could listen to my music in my car, 16 years old, and people would tip.” He emphasizes the importance of teaching children about the value of money. His entry into show business occurred unexpectedly during a voiceover audition for a Diet Dr Pepper commercial. “It was my first-ever voiceover audition and it was one line,” McKenzie says. That audition led him to join the union and ultimately secured his role on The O.C.

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Financial Security and Investments

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Source: MEGA Ben McKenzie described himself as an aspiring saver and practical spender while discussing the cost of raising three children in New York City.

The turning point in McKenzie’s financial stability came when he booked the pilot for The O.C. He recalls the moment fondly, saying, “It was a life-changing amount of money.” His humble beginnings with a $500 car became a distant memory after landing the series. When discussing investments, McKenzie surprises many by citing his relationship with Morena Baccarin as his best investment. “You’re gonna think this is cheesy, but it’s my relationship with my wife,” he states, expressing his gratitude for her support throughout their marriage.

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Next Steps and Future Projects

Source: MEGA Ben McKenzie’s first job was delivering pizzas for Mr. Gatti’s in Austin when he was 16 years old.

Regarding cryptocurrencies, McKenzie rates Baccarin’s interest as zero. He acknowledges that many women feel alienated by the male-dominated crypto conversation. "Morena’s interest in crypto is zero, as is my kids’, but she has been so gracious and so supportive letting me do this crazy thing," he notes. Looking to the future, McKenzie expresses a desire to return to television. He mentions developing a legal drama that excites him, highlighting the collaborative nature of the medium. "I want to get back into television because I really do miss the camaraderie and collaboration," he states. As for a potential O.C. reboot, McKenzie playfully speculates about which character might fall for a crypto scam. "It’s totally Jimmy Cooper," he asserts, indicating a humorous take on the character’s financial decisions.

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Source: MEGA Ben McKenzie said booking the pilot for ‘The O.C.’ brought him a life-changing amount of money after he had previously owned a $500 car.