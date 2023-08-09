Home > News NEWS The Power of Subtlety: A Conversation With Plastic Surgeon Dr. Edwin Kwon

In the world of plastic surgery, where dramatic transformations are often emphasized, there's a surgeon who believes that less can certainly be more. Dr. Edwin Kwon, known for his work in Beverly Hills and Newport Beach, has created a niche for himself showcasing an often minimalist approach to achieve natural, personalized transformations for his clients. While the current social media environment can be saturated with exaggerated physical alteration and outrageous viral trends, Dr. Kwon remains an advocate for balance, proportion, restoration, and preservation. His dedication to enhancing each patient's unique attributes is not only refreshing, but a testament to his philosophy that true beauty lies in authenticity. This conversation delves into his practice, his aesthetic viewpoint, and his unwavering commitment to his patients.

Article continues below advertisement

OK! Magazine: Dr. Kwon, you've garnered a reputation for delivering subtle, natural results in a field often dominated by the "more is better" approach. What influenced your unique approach to plastic surgery? Dr. Kwon: The main influence in my overall philosophy is my sense of aesthetics.I think all plastic surgeons have their own ideas about what is most pleasing to the eye, and many apply those ideas to a “one size fits all” approach, where a patient’s unique identity can get lost in the process.While this works for some patients, I try my best to approach their goals in a more personalized way.I want my patients to maintain their identity while enhancing their natural beauty and attributes.

OK! Magazine: It's well known that you have a strong focus on minimally invasive procedures that yield natural results, like DCF Rhinoplasty and Endoscopic Breast Augmentation. Can you share more about what led you to focus on these techniques and how they cater to the needs and desires of your patients? Dr. Kwon: In terms of DCF Rhinoplasty, I wanted to master this technique so I could offer a safer alternative to artificial implants. I have treated patients who have had rhinoplasty elsewhere and ended up with infected nasal implants. This can be fairly devastating for the patient, and require complicated correction. My goal is to minimize the risk for infection and complications while providing an amazing and natural aesthetic result. The Endoscopic Breast Augmentation is really an evolution of the transaxillary (through the armpit) breast augmentation approach.While learning about this approach, which is performed in a “blind” manner, I found it to be more traumatic and carry a higher risk of bleeding and capsular contracture than I was comfortable with.I did not perform the transaxillary breast augmentation approach in my practice until I saw the technique performed in Asia with the aid of an endoscope (camera).Using the endoscope allows for visualization and complete control when creating the pocket for the implant, so you can minimize bleeding and decrease the risk of hematoma and capsular contracture.For my patients though, the most appealing aspect of this technique is the benefit of having “scarless” incisions.A traditional breast augmentation typically leaves visible scars underneath the breasts, but the incisions for an endoscopic breast augmentation are made underneath and alongside the armpit’s natural creases, leaving minimal to barely visible scars.

Article continues below advertisement

OK! Magazine: The patient experience in your clinic is described by many as being exceptionally personalized and caring. Can you tell us more about the role of empathy in your practice, and how you ensure that every patient feels understood and catered to? Dr. Kwon: I try to approach each patient consultation with understanding and compassion, while providing realistic expectations. If there’s a surgery someone wants to get done, but they aren’t a good candidate for it, I either try to find an alternative to address their concerns in a way that will work for them, or kindly decline the request. A big part of patient care in my practice is being honest and upfront about what will work and what simply won’t. Aftercare is also important to me; and I make it a priority to see my patients for as many follow ups as necessary.

OK! Magazine: You're also a business owner, managing your own successful practice. How do you balance the clinical and entrepreneurial aspects of your career, and what advice would you give to other doctors who aspire to do the same? Dr. Kwon: I think the key to managing your own successful surgical practice is to genuinely enjoy what you’re doing and make patient care and satisfaction the top priority. A lot of doctors today are very focused on quantity over quality, or on becoming viral internet celebrities. While I have nothing against that and believe it can be important to a thriving business these days, I would also argue that having a thousand happy patients is more valuable than having a million online followers. OK! Magazine: How do you stay updated with the latest advancements in plastic surgery, and how do you decide which new technologies or techniques to incorporate into your practice? Dr. Kwon: I stay up to date in plastic surgery by keeping an eye on what is being done out there.This can mean reading the latest literature, attending conferences, watching and talking with other surgeons who have perfected a certain technique or are doing something innovative, or even researching and observing what is being pioneered in other countries.When I learn of a new technique or improvement to an existing one, I may incorporate it into my practice if I am satisfied that it is safe and provides benefit to my patients.

Article continues below advertisement

OK! Magazine: Finally, if you could share one piece of advice or insight with those considering plastic surgery, what would it be? Dr. Kwon: My best advice would be to thoroughly research your plastic surgeon, whoever you end up choosing. It’s always a good idea to know if they’re board certified, provide plenty of before and after photos, have real reviews from verified patients (like those on platforms such as Realself), and more importantly, make you feel comfortable and don’t pressure you into procedures you don’t want or need.

As we conclude our Q&A with Dr. Kwon, it's clear that his commitment to creating a personalized aesthetic journey for each of his patients sets him apart in a crowded industry; and that for many patients that journey means preserving what makes them unique.

To learn more about Dr. Edwin Kwon, connect through his socials: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/edwinkwonmd/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/edwinkwonmd YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@edwinkwonmd Website: https://www.edwinkwon.com/