The Real Shilajit: How Pürblack is Redefining an Ancient Remedy with Science

Far from a fleeting trend, Shilajit is an ancient powerhouse for energy and vitality. Pürblack takes it further with patented innovation and a commitment to purity.

Shilajit has been getting plenty of press these days. Far from a fleeting trend, shilajit is an ancient, science-backed supplement that lives up to the hype. Unfortunately, the market is saturated with imitations that won’t deliver the promised results. In contrast, Pürblack offers authentic, science-backed Shilajit that delivers on its promises. For founder Nodari Rizun, this isn’t just a business—it’s a deeply personal passion for quality and a respect for ancient remedies.

“While Shilajit is one of the most powerful natural substances for health, finding genuine high-quality Shilajit is incredibly rare,” Rizun explains. “With all of the misinformation and low-quality products out there, we are changing everything by setting a new standard.”

Rizun, an international human rights attorney, brought meticulous attention to detail to creating Pürblack. He wanted to blend the best parts of ancient medicine and modern science. Pürblack was developed through rigorous research and innovation.