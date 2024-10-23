Sean 'Diddy' Combs Invites 13-Year-Old Actress Daveigh Chase to VMAs After-Party in Creepy Resurfaced Video From 2003
Video has resurfaced of Sean "Diddy" Combs asking a 13-year-old actress if she would be going to an awards show after-party as he faces mounting allegations of rape and human trafficking.
A viral clip from MTV's 2003 Video Music Awards revealed the disgraced music producer letting out a laugh and a whoop of excitement when young Daveigh Chase agreed to attend.
Although Chase has not publicly spoken out about the video and there is no evidence that Combs acted inappropriately toward her at the party, many users on social media were disturbed by the clip, considering his ongoing legal cases.
One X user wrote, "Diddy did all this publicly, imagine what happened behind closed doors. I hope they lock him up for life," and a second person added, "This makes me nauseous."
A third critic chimed in, "How did it take this long for Diddy to be arrested? Nobody thought it was odd he was inviting 13-year-olds to his parties?"
This comes shortly after Combs was accused of raping a 13-year-old at a VMAs after-party in 2000, only three years before his interaction with Chase. According to a new lawsuit, a woman identified only as Jane Doe, said the incident occurred when she'd been looking for a place to rest and decided to lie down in an empty bedroom at the event.
"Soon after, Combs, along with a male and female celebrity, entered the room," the court documents read. "Combs aggressively approached Plaintiff with a crazed look in his eyes, grabbed her, and said, 'You are ready to party!'"
"Combs then threw Plaintiff toward another male celebrity, Celebrity A, who removed Plaintiff’s clothes as she grew more and more disoriented," the suit continued. "Plaintiff was held down by Celebrity A who vaginally raped her while Combs and Celebrity B, a female, watched. After the male celebrity finished, Combs then vaginally raped Plaintiff while the Celebrity A and Celebrity B watched. Combs attempted to force Plaintiff to perform oral s-- on him, but she resisted by hitting Combs in the neck; he stopped."
As OK! previously reported, Combs has been hit with multiple civil lawsuits by both men and women accusing him of sexual assault amid his ongoing human trafficking case.
The producer was arrested on September 16, and on September 17, he was charged with racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force and interstate transportation for the purpose of prostitution.
Combs' trial is scheduled to begin in May 2025.