Sean 'Diddy' Combs Invites 13-Year-Old Actress Daveigh Chase to VMAs After-Party in Creepy Resurfaced Video From 2003

Although Chase has not publicly spoken out about the video and there is no evidence that Combs acted inappropriately toward her at the party, many users on social media were disturbed by the clip, considering his ongoing legal cases.

One X user wrote, "Diddy did all this publicly, imagine what happened behind closed doors. I hope they lock him up for life," and a second person added, "This makes me nauseous."

A third critic chimed in, "How did it take this long for Diddy to be arrested? Nobody thought it was odd he was inviting 13-year-olds to his parties?"