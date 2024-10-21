Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accused of Raping 13-Year-Old Girl in 2000 With Unnamed 'Male and Female Celebrity' in New Lawsuit

"Looking for a place to rest, Plaintiff entered what she believed to be an empty bedroom so she could lie down for a moment," the lawsuit obtained by a news publication detailed of the alleged incident that took place 24 years ago.

Doe, who is now approximately 37 years old, is being represented by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee in the Violation of New York City Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act-based legal filing. The lawyer said she’s representing more than 100 of Combs' alleged victims.