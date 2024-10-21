Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accused of Raping 13-Year-Old Girl in 2000 With Unnamed 'Male and Female Celebrity' in New Lawsuit
Sean "Diddy" Combs allegedly raped a minor at a post-MTV VMAs party in 2000, a shocking new lawsuit claims.
A woman identifying as Jane Doe claimed in a federal court filing on Sunday, October 20, that she was only 13 years old when the disgraced rapper drugged and forcibly penetrated her on September 7, 2000.
"Looking for a place to rest, Plaintiff entered what she believed to be an empty bedroom so she could lie down for a moment," the lawsuit obtained by a news publication detailed of the alleged incident that took place 24 years ago.
Doe, who is now approximately 37 years old, is being represented by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee in the Violation of New York City Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act-based legal filing. The lawyer said she’s representing more than 100 of Combs' alleged victims.
The 19-page lawsuit claims Doe felt "woozy and lightheaded" after one drink at the party, which is why she headed into the open bedroom to lie down.
"Soon after, Combs, along with a male and female celebrity, entered the room," the court documents detailed. "Combs aggressively approached Plaintiff with a crazed look in his eyes, grabbed her, and said, 'You are ready to party!'"
"Combs then threw Plaintiff toward another male celebrity, Celebrity A, who removed Plaintiff’s clothes as she grew more and more disoriented," the lawsuit continued. "Plaintiff was held down by Celebrity A who vaginally raped her while Combs and Celebrity B, a female, watched. After the male celebrity finished, Combs then vaginally raped Plaintiff while the Celebrity A and Celebrity B watched. Combs attempted to force Plaintiff to perform oral s-- on him, but she resisted by hitting Combs in the neck; he stopped."
Doe was eventually able to make it out of the empty bedroom and fled from “the large white house with a gated U-shaped driveway” where the party was taking place before she was able to contact her father for him to pick her up and take her home.
“After the assault, Plaintiff fell into a deep depression which continues to affect every facet of her life,” the lawsuit noted while showcasing an "actual" exemplary container used by Combs and his entourage to allegedly spike guests drinks with the drug GHB.
The latest lawsuit is one of six new cases filed on Sunday and comes as the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper remains in a Brooklyn jail without bail on racketeering and trafficking charges.
There have been several lawsuits filed against Combs within the past year following his ex-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura's initial suit against the music mogul in November 2023.
Combs and Ventura settled their case within 24 hours, however, video footage was later exposed of the Bad Boy Records founder violently abusing her at a hotel in 2016. He came forward via social media to apologize for his behavior in the clip, though Combs continues to deny all accusations of sexual abuse.
