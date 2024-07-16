The Top Celebrities to Have Endorsed Bitcoin

The popularity of Bitcoin has had its ups and downs since it was launched in January 2009, but it has found some level of market stability and recognition from big brands.

Spending bitcoin with global brands like Microsoft and Starbucks lends a certain level of trust that has seen the cryptocurrency enjoy a resurgence in use and value.

The gambling industry was one of the first to back bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as betting expert Kane Pepi explains. Transaction speed and security are two of the biggest reasons that crypto has done so well. Cryptographic algorithms are used to ensure operators behave fairly and instant withdrawals are another significant factor. (Source: https://www.techopedia.com/cryptocurrency/best-bitcoin-casinos-instant-withdrawals).