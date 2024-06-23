Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis Privately Welcome Third Child Together: Report
Is Elon Musk a father of 12?
The Tesla CEO is believed to have welcomed his third child with Neuralink director Shivon Zilis earlier this year, according to a report. Despite the rumors, the parents have not publicly confirmed or denied the birth of their child. The name and gender of the baby are also currently unknown.
As OK! previously reported, the pair already share 2-year-old twins Strider and Azure, who were born in November 2021.
Although their birth was initially kept private, once the news hit headlines the following year, the business mogul shared a cryptic post to social media that read: "Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far."
Shortly after the twins were born, Musk also welcomed his second child, Exa Dark Sideræl, with ex Grimes via surrogate in December 2021 — seven months after their firstborn, X Æ A-Xii, arrived in May 2021.
They had their third child, Techno Mechanicus, one year later in June 2022.
- Donald Trump Considers White House Advisory Role for Elon Musk If Elected for Second Term, Sources Claim
- CNN Shake-Up: Network Toying With Bringing Back Chris Cuomo as They're Desperate for Another Anchor Before 2024 Election
- Don Lemon Admits Antidepressants 'Helped' Him 'Get Through' Abrupt CNN Firing
Musk also shares twins Vivian and Griffin and triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian with ex-wife Justine Wilson. They also had a son named Nevada Alexander who tragically died from sudden infant death syndrome.
Vivian, who is transgender, has since chosen to distance herself from her father by legally changing her full name.
She listed, "Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form" as the reason behind taking her mother's maiden name.
Discussing his estrangement from his daughter, Musk blamed their relationship on "communism" and the "general sentiment that if you're rich, you're evil."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Their distance may also have to do with the billionaire's offensive comments regarding the transgender community. In July 2020, he was quickly called out by then-girlfriend Grimes after claiming "pronouns suck" on social media.
"I love you but please turn off ur phone or give me a [c]all," the singer said in a reply that was later deleted. "I cannot support hate. Please stop this. I know this isn’t your heart."
Bloomberg reported Musk and Zillis had a third child together.