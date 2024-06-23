OK Magazine
Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis Privately Welcome Third Child Together: Report

elon musk shivon zilis privately welcomes third childpp
By:

Jun. 23 2024, Published 12:33 p.m. ET

Is Elon Musk a father of 12?

The Tesla CEO is believed to have welcomed his third child with Neuralink director Shivon Zilis earlier this year, according to a report. Despite the rumors, the parents have not publicly confirmed or denied the birth of their child. The name and gender of the baby are also currently unknown.

elon musk shivon zilis privately welcomes third child
Elon Musk is believed to be a father of 12 children.

As OK! previously reported, the pair already share 2-year-old twins Strider and Azure, who were born in November 2021.

Although their birth was initially kept private, once the news hit headlines the following year, the business mogul shared a cryptic post to social media that read: "Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far."

elon musk shivon zilis privately welcomes third child
Grimes shares three children with Elon Musk.

Shortly after the twins were born, Musk also welcomed his second child, Exa Dark Sideræl, with ex Grimes via surrogate in December 2021 — seven months after their firstborn, X Æ A-Xii, arrived in May 2021.

They had their third child, Techno Mechanicus, one year later in June 2022.

elon musk shivon zilis privately welcomes third child
Elon Musk reportedly wants to have many more children.

Musk also shares twins Vivian and Griffin and triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian with ex-wife Justine Wilson. They also had a son named Nevada Alexander who tragically died from sudden infant death syndrome.

Vivian, who is transgender, has since chosen to distance herself from her father by legally changing her full name.

She listed, "Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form" as the reason behind taking her mother's maiden name.

elon musk shivon zilis privately welcomes third child
Elon Musk is estranged from his transgender daughter Vivian Wilson.

Discussing his estrangement from his daughter, Musk blamed their relationship on "communism" and the "general sentiment that if you're rich, you're evil."

Their distance may also have to do with the billionaire's offensive comments regarding the transgender community. In July 2020, he was quickly called out by then-girlfriend Grimes after claiming "pronouns suck" on social media.

"I love you but please turn off ur phone or give me a [c]all," the singer said in a reply that was later deleted. "I cannot support hate. Please stop this. I know this isn’t your heart."

Bloomberg reported Musk and Zillis had a third child together.

