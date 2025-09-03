'The Valley: Persian Style' Is 'Loaded With Drama' After Cast Filmed New Season: 'Will Be Exciting'

Article continues below advertisement

The new Shahs of Sunset show, The Valley: Persian Style, will be coming to Bravo soon, and an insider excitedly confirmed to OK! fans will be in for a treat. “The new Shahs show is going to be a mix of what you loved in the past with new faces,” a source said. “They wrapped filming the season already and it was LOADED with drama… and it definitely will be exciting for fans to watch.”

An Insider Says You'll 'Be Hooked' When Watching the New Show

Source: MEGA Mercedes Javid is set to star on 'The Valley: Persian Style.'

As to what sets their show apart from the typical Bravo fare, the insider noted a “key difference” is that the cast has “known each other for years and have real-life relationships.” “They hang out outside of the show, and they actually genuinely care about each other,” they continued. “Even when they’re having drama or fighting, it’s genuine… and when things are genuine, it’s always a bit more meaningful.” “Stay tuned because once it starts airing, you’re going to be hooked,” they concluded.

Who Is on 'The Valley: Persian Style'?

Source: MEGA Reza Farahan is returning to star on 'The Valley: Persian Style.'

Why Were Some 'Shahs of Sunset' Stars Not Asked to Return for 'The Valley: Persian Style'?

Source: MEGA Golnesa Gharachedaghi was one of three 'Shahs of Sunset' stars asked to return for 'The Valley: Persian Style.'

After the three remaining cast members were announced, a source shared with OK! why the others weren’t asked back. Shouhed, who starred on Shahs of Sunset for the entire run of the show, was “not even included in the first reboot that was discussed when Shahs was canceled,” the insider said. “He’s like persona non grata,” they added. “It’s as if he was never around.” As for Rose, the source shared she “moved to Las Vegas,” so her being a part of a show, which takes place in California, wouldn’t make any sense.

Source: MEGA Asa Soltan was not asked to return to 'The Valley: Persian Style.'