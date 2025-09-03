'The Valley: Persian Style' Is 'Loaded With Drama' After Cast Filmed New Season: 'Will Be Exciting'
The new Shahs of Sunset show, The Valley: Persian Style, will be coming to Bravo soon, and an insider excitedly confirmed to OK! fans will be in for a treat.
“The new Shahs show is going to be a mix of what you loved in the past with new faces,” a source said. “They wrapped filming the season already and it was LOADED with drama… and it definitely will be exciting for fans to watch.”
An Insider Says You'll 'Be Hooked' When Watching the New Show
As to what sets their show apart from the typical Bravo fare, the insider noted a “key difference” is that the cast has “known each other for years and have real-life relationships.” “They hang out outside of the show, and they actually genuinely care about each other,” they continued. “Even when they’re having drama or fighting, it’s genuine… and when things are genuine, it’s always a bit more meaningful.”
“Stay tuned because once it starts airing, you’re going to be hooked,” they concluded.
Who Is on 'The Valley: Persian Style'?
As OK! reported, Bravo announced on May 7 Reza Farahan, Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi and Mercedes “MJ” Javid would be returning to the network for the new show.
Other notable cast members from Shahs of Sunset — including Mike Shouhed, Destiney Rose, Nema Vand and Shervin Roohparvar — were left off. Asa Soltan, who starred on the show for six seasons, was also not part of the returning crew.
Why Were Some 'Shahs of Sunset' Stars Not Asked to Return for 'The Valley: Persian Style'?
After the three remaining cast members were announced, a source shared with OK! why the others weren’t asked back.
Shouhed, who starred on Shahs of Sunset for the entire run of the show, was “not even included in the first reboot that was discussed when Shahs was canceled,” the insider said. “He’s like persona non grata,” they added. “It’s as if he was never around.”
As for Rose, the source shared she “moved to Las Vegas,” so her being a part of a show, which takes place in California, wouldn’t make any sense.
When it came to Vand, the insider explained he “was terrible on/for the show.”
“Plus, his sister, Mona Vand, who also appeared on the show, started dating [influencer] Gary Vee,” they continued. “She got Nema a job working for Gary, so they both moved to New York City.”
The source noted Roohparvar may make an appearance on the new show but wouldn’t have a significant role as he’s “only friends with Mercedes, Mike and Nema.”
Finally, when it came to Soltan, they revealed she “was not mentioned by cast or production” and “it’s as if she were never a part of the Shahs crew.”
At the time, the source confirmed “new cast members” would be joining the remaining trio, but they have yet to be confirmed.