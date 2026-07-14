The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Reveals 'Bridgerton' Is Her Secret to Scoring in the Bedroom as Sara Haines Calls Show 'Foreplay'

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Things got a little hotter than usual on The View when the co-hosts candidly opened up about the surprising effect Bridgerton has on their love lives. During a conversation about the popularity of romance novels, several panelists admitted the hit Netflix series has become an unexpected spark for intimacy at home.

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Netflix Hit Inspires Candid Confessions

Source: The View/YouTube Sara Haines joked about 'Bridgerton' before Sunny Hostin immediately called out her favorite episode of the hit Netflix series.

The discussion took an unexpected turn when Sara Haines shifted the conversation from spicy books to one of television's steamiest shows. "How about Le Bridgerton," Haines joked, prompting Sunny Hostin to immediately respond, "Yeah, Episode 5, Season 1!" "I have worn that out, Sunny!" Haines fired back before the pair shared a celebratory fist bump. The episode in question follows Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset's wedding day and honeymoon. It has become one of the most talked-about moments of the Netflix series thanks to its passionate romance.

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Source: The View/YouTube The episode they were referring to is one of the most talked about moments from the series.

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Sara Haines Calls It 'Foreplay'

Source: The View/YouTube Sara Haines called the show 'foreplay.'

Haines explained she doesn't consider romance novels or shows to be "s---," offering her own description instead. "I call all of this foreplay," she said. "If I ever even slightly hit on Max in bed, he goes, 'What are you watching?' Because he knows it happens right after." Hostin immediately knew exactly what Haines was referring to, enthusiastically shouting, "Bridgerton!" as the audience burst into laughter.

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Alyssa Farah Griffin Shares Her Own Experience

Source: The View/YouTube Alyssa Farah Griffin confessed her husband only watches 'Bridgerton' because 'he knows I'll have s-- with him after watching.'

Alyssa Farah Griffin admitted that the Netflix hit has also become a familiar part of her relationship with her husband, Justin Griffin. "My husband has zero interest in Bridgerton other than he knows I'll have s-- with him after watching," she confessed. "It's the only reason!"

Whoopi Goldberg Says 'TMI!'

Source: The View/YouTube Whoopi Goldberg said her co-hosts were being 'TMI.'