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The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Reveals 'Bridgerton' Is Her Secret to Scoring in the Bedroom as Sara Haines Calls Show 'Foreplay'

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Source: The View/YouTube

The ladies of 'The View' didn't hold back while discussing the surprising impact 'Bridgerton' has on their love lives.

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July 14 2026, Updated 5:19 p.m. ET

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Things got a little hotter than usual on The View when the co-hosts candidly opened up about the surprising effect Bridgerton has on their love lives.

During a conversation about the popularity of romance novels, several panelists admitted the hit Netflix series has become an unexpected spark for intimacy at home.

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Netflix Hit Inspires Candid Confessions

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image of Sara Haines joked about 'Bridgerton' before Sunny Hostin immediately called out her favorite episode of the hit Netflix series.
Source: The View/YouTube

Sara Haines joked about 'Bridgerton' before Sunny Hostin immediately called out her favorite episode of the hit Netflix series.

The discussion took an unexpected turn when Sara Haines shifted the conversation from spicy books to one of television's steamiest shows.

"How about Le Bridgerton," Haines joked, prompting Sunny Hostin to immediately respond, "Yeah, Episode 5, Season 1!"

"I have worn that out, Sunny!" Haines fired back before the pair shared a celebratory fist bump.

The episode in question follows Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset's wedding day and honeymoon. It has become one of the most talked-about moments of the Netflix series thanks to its passionate romance.

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Source: The View/YouTube

The episode they were referring to is one of the most talked about moments from the series.

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Sara Haines Calls It 'Foreplay'

image of Sara Haines called the show 'foreplay.'
Source: The View/YouTube

Sara Haines called the show 'foreplay.'

Haines explained she doesn't consider romance novels or shows to be "s---," offering her own description instead.

"I call all of this foreplay," she said. "If I ever even slightly hit on Max in bed, he goes, 'What are you watching?' Because he knows it happens right after."

Hostin immediately knew exactly what Haines was referring to, enthusiastically shouting, "Bridgerton!" as the audience burst into laughter.

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Alyssa Farah Griffin Shares Her Own Experience

image of Alyssa Farah Griffin confessed her husband only watches 'Bridgerton' because 'he knows I'll have s-- with him after watching.'
Source: The View/YouTube

Alyssa Farah Griffin confessed her husband only watches 'Bridgerton' because 'he knows I'll have s-- with him after watching.'

Alyssa Farah Griffin admitted that the Netflix hit has also become a familiar part of her relationship with her husband, Justin Griffin.

"My husband has zero interest in Bridgerton other than he knows I'll have s-- with him after watching," she confessed. "It's the only reason!"

Whoopi Goldberg Says 'TMI!'

image of Whoopi Goldberg said her co-hosts were being 'TMI.'
Source: The View/YouTube

Whoopi Goldberg said her co-hosts were being 'TMI.'

Whoopi Goldberg, however, had a very different reaction to the increasingly personal conversation.

"TMI!" Goldberg shouted. "All of you!"

She then reflected on how the definition of "s---" has changed over the years.

"There's s---, and then there's smuuut," Goldberg said. "I don't think y'all would do well with smuuuuuut."

Also during the broadcast on July 14, the conversation shifted from steamy television shows to food safety as the panel discussed the ongoing cyclospora parasite outbreak and recent cuts to federal health programs.

"Federal health officials last year scaled back the Foodborne Diseases Active Surveillance Network that federally watched out for parasites like this one," Hostin said. "And now it's spread to 30 states."

"100 people were watching before — now there's maybe five," Goldberg added.

"They say that they don’t have the money, but they have $600 million for Trump’s ballroom," Joy Behar said.

She then took aim at President Donald Trump, joking, "Of course, he doesn’t care because he never ate a salad in his life," drawing laughter and applause from both her co-hosts and the studio audience.

"I feel unsafe. I do," Behar continued. "I feel like that people up in these positions are not watching out for us."

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