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Joy Behar Quips Donald Trump 'Doesn't Care' About Cyclospora Parasite Outbreak 'Because He Never Ate a Salad in His Life'

Split photo of joy behar and donald trump
Source: @theview/youtube;mega

Joy Behar poked fun at Donald Trump's poor diet.

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July 14 2026, Published 4:09 p.m. ET

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Joy Behar cracked a joke about Donald Trump's affinity for fast food on the Tuesday, July 14, episode of The View.

The moment came as the co-hosts discussed the current cyclospora parasite outbreak, which some believe could have been prevented if not for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the administration's sizable cuts to the CDC.

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'The View' Hosts Discuss Parasite Outbreak

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Photo of 'The View' co-hosts noted that the government cut the size of CDC staffing.
Source: @theview/youtube

'The View' co-hosts noted that the government cut the size of CDC staffing.

"Federal health officials last year scaled back the Foodborne Diseases Active Surveillance Network that federally watched out for parasites like this one," noted Sunny Hostin. "And now it's spread to 30 states."

"100 people were watching before — now there's maybe five," Whoopi Goldberg noted.

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Joy Behar Feels 'Unsafe'

Photo of Joy Behar joked the president isn't worried about the parasite outbreak because he's 'never ate a salad.'
Source: @theview/youtube

Joy Behar joked the president isn't worried about the parasite outbreak because he's 'never ate a salad.'

"They say that they don’t have the money, but they have $600 million for Trump’s ballroom," Behar pointed out in disbelief.

"Of course, he doesn’t care because he never ate a salad in his life," she quipped, sparking laughter and applause from her co-hosts and the live audience.

"I feel unsafe. I do," Behar admitted. "I feel like that people up in these positions are not watching out for us."

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Source: @theview/youtube

Donald Trump loves to serve fast food on Air Force One.

The POTUS has been open about his poor diet, often drinking diet soda and McDonald's while aboard Air Force One. He's also had the fast food chain cater White House events.

Though he bragged about getting RFK Jr. to eat a Big Mac, the health secretary admitted he was taken back by Trump's eating habits.

On a January episode of "The Katie Miller Podcast," RFK Jr. was asked who has "the most unhinged eating habits" in the current administration, to which he replied, "Donald Trump."

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Inside Donald Trump's Poor Diet

Photo of 'I don’t know how he’s alive,' RFK Jr. admitted of the president and his diet.
Source: @donaldtrumpjr/x

'I don’t know how he’s alive,' RFK Jr. admitted of the president and his diet.

"I don’t know how he’s alive," Kennedy Jr. confessed. "The interesting thing about the president is that he eats really bad food, which is McDonald’s and then you know KFC and Diet Coke, but he has the constitution of a deity. I don’t know how he’s alive, but he is."

However, RFK Jr. said the businessman usually only eats unhealthy things when he's "on the road," saying Trump "does actually eat pretty good food usually."

"So if you travel with him you get this idea that he’s just pumping himself full of poison all day long and you don’t know how he’s walking around, much less being the most energetic person any of us have ever met," the politician added.

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photo of A new book claimed the president leaves snack wrappers strewn across his bedroom floor.
Source: mega

A new book claimed the president leaves snack wrappers strewn across his bedroom floor.

The president's alleged snacking habits were exposed in Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, with the authors calling him a "nighttime snacker."

"The president would frequently leave an array of empty potato chip bags, Starbucks wrappers, and ice cream cartons in the trash, or on the floor,” the book reads. “The staff had to begin monitoring the trash after it was discovered he was sometimes throwing out White House sterling silver utensils.”

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