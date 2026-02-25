The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Shares Sweet Photos of Her Baby Boy 2 Weeks After Giving Birth to Her First Child

Article continues below advertisement

The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin gave fans a glimpse at her and husband Justin Griffin's bundle of joy! On Tuesday, February 24, the TV star shared a few new photos of their son, Justin Patrick Griffin Jr., and some candid shots from the delivery room after giving birth on February 10.

Source: @alyssafarah/instagram Alyssa Farah Griffin shared photos of her newborn son.

"Full heart 💙," the new mom, 36, captioned the set. The first snap showed the couple gazing at their baby boy, with another picture featuring Justin, 37, smiling wide as he held the tot in the hospital. The brunette beauty also included a photo of herself in the hospital bed, where the tired star gave a thumbs up while using a neck pillow.

Source: @alyssafarah/instagram 'The View' star gave birth early, with the baby arriving on February 10.

As OK! reported, Alyssa unexpectedly skipped the February 10 episode of The View since she went into labor early. The next day on the ABC series, Whoopi Goldberg, 70, announced her costar welcomed a baby boy. "The first thing we want to do is start by congratulating Alyssa and her husband Justin on the birth of their baby boy," the actress said. "He weighed in at 7 lbs. and 19 and a half inches. Both mom and baby are doing well. I'm sure they're tired, but they're doing well." That same day, Alyssa confirmed the happy news herself, writing on Instagram, "Justin Patrick Griffin Jr. arrived last night. We're overjoyed and so grateful for all the well wishes!"

When Was Alyssa Farah Griffin's Due Date?

Source: @alyssafarah/instagram The couple used IVF to have their first child due to fertility struggles.

Alyssa Farah Griffin Did IVF

Source: @alyssafarah/instagram 'The View' is having multiple guest co-hosts fill in for the new mom while she's on maternity leave.