OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Alyssa Farah Griffin
BABIES

The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Shares Sweet Photos of Her Baby Boy 2 Weeks After Giving Birth to Her First Child

Composite photo of Alyssa Farah Griffin, Justin Griffin and their infant son
Source: mega;@alyssafarah/instagram

Alyssa Farah Griffin gave birth on February 10.

Feb. 25 2026, Updated 10:45 a.m. ET

The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin gave fans a glimpse at her and husband Justin Griffin's bundle of joy!

On Tuesday, February 24, the TV star shared a few new photos of their son, Justin Patrick Griffin Jr., and some candid shots from the delivery room after giving birth on February 10.

Photo of Alyssa Farah Griffin shared photos of her newborn son.
Source: @alyssafarah/instagram

Alyssa Farah Griffin shared photos of her newborn son.

"Full heart 💙," the new mom, 36, captioned the set.

The first snap showed the couple gazing at their baby boy, with another picture featuring Justin, 37, smiling wide as he held the tot in the hospital.

The brunette beauty also included a photo of herself in the hospital bed, where the tired star gave a thumbs up while using a neck pillow.

Photo of 'The View' star gave birth early, with the baby arriving on February 10.
Source: @alyssafarah/instagram

'The View' star gave birth early, with the baby arriving on February 10.

As OK! reported, Alyssa unexpectedly skipped the February 10 episode of The View since she went into labor early.

The next day on the ABC series, Whoopi Goldberg, 70, announced her costar welcomed a baby boy.

"The first thing we want to do is start by congratulating Alyssa and her husband Justin on the birth of their baby boy," the actress said. "He weighed in at 7 lbs. and 19 and a half inches. Both mom and baby are doing well. I'm sure they're tired, but they're doing well."

That same day, Alyssa confirmed the happy news herself, writing on Instagram, "Justin Patrick Griffin Jr. arrived last night. We're overjoyed and so grateful for all the well wishes!"

MORE ON:
Alyssa Farah Griffin

When Was Alyssa Farah Griffin's Due Date?

Photo of The couple used IVF to have their first child due to fertility struggles.
Source: @alyssafarah/instagram

The couple used IVF to have their first child due to fertility struggles.

The former White House staffer previously revealed her due date was February 19, but doctors predicted her first child would "arrive slightly early." Her maternity leave was set to begin on February 13.

The show has a list of rotating guest co-hosts that will take her place, such as Savannah Chrisley, Whitney Cummings and Sheryl Underwood.

Alyssa Farah Griffin Did IVF

Photo of 'The View' is having multiple guest co-hosts fill in for the new mom while she's on maternity leave.
Source: @alyssafarah/instagram

'The View' is having multiple guest co-hosts fill in for the new mom while she's on maternity leave.

Alyssa revealed she and her husband struggled with fertility, as they didn't get pregnant until their fifth round of IVF.

Though the process was stressful mentally and physically, the mom-of-one had her supportive spouse to lean on.

"First and foremost, I have the best partner in the world," she raved in an interview. "Like they say, marry your best friend, and Justin is mine."

"The View is hard work, and luckily I had the flexibility of the schedule to make early morning appointments in Midtown before racing to do the show," Alyssa continued. "And my husband, he was there for me throughout it all, by my side at the doctor's, right there with me."

