Alyssa Farah Griffin Goes Into Labor Ahead of Due Date as She Skips 'The View' Taping

Whoopi Goldberg Revealed the Joyous News on 'The View'

Our Alyssa Farah Griffin is in labor and we can't wait to meet her baby boy! 💙 Sending lots of love your way, Alyssa! pic.twitter.com/A5ejxGt67l — The View (@TheView) February 10, 2026 Source: @TheView/X 'The View' ladies divulged the news on today's episode.

"She's at the hospital right now!" the actress, 70, gushed as audience members and fellow hosts Sara Haines, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin cheered on. "And we are wishing her the best as she waits for her baby boy to arrive." The conservative pundit, 36, was set to deliver her first child on February 19, however, she made her way to the hospital ahead of her due date.

Source: @TheView/X Whoopi Goldberg explained that Alyssa Farrah Griffin was in the hospital.

"Yeah, it's kind of fabulous!" Goldberg went on. "Welcome that baby!" Griffin, who is expecting her son with husband Justin, was just on The View a day before she went into labor. The former White House communications director even quipped on the February 9 episode that Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance would make her water break. While she was actually set to begin her maternity leave on February 13, she revealed earlier this month that she was about ready to pop!

Alyssa Farrah Griffin Revealed She Was Expecting a Baby Boy Last Year

Source: @TheView/X 'The View' co-hosts cheered on their fellow panelist as she went into labor.

"I'm due February 19, but my doctor expects he'll arrive slightly early, so it's keeping me on my toes," Griffin dished recently on the ABC morning show. "I'm ready for any scenario, really." Griffin announced she was expecting in October 2025 and previously discussed her issues with fertility. She had been trying for two years before her pregnancy and underwent five rounds of IVF. “Baby Griffin is on the way and we’re just so excited — and terrified,” she told People last year. “I’m so excited to be a boy mom, even though I’ll be outnumbered at home because we have two male dogs.”

Alyssa Farrah Griffin Underwent 5 Rounds of IVF Before Pregnancy

Source: @alyssafarah/Instagram Alyssa Farrah Griffin announced her pregnancy last October.