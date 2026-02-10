or
Alyssa Farah Griffin Goes Into Labor Ahead of Due Date as She Skips 'The View' Taping

image of Alyssa Farrah griffin and the view
Source: MEGA/The View/X

Alyssa Farah Griffin went into labor with her first child on February 10, leading her to skip the taping of 'The View.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 10 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

Alyssa Farah Griffin is about to be a mom!

The View host skipped the February 10 episode of the chat show as she went into labor early. Griffin's co-host Whoopi Goldberg announced the joyous news on today's show.

Whoopi Goldberg Revealed the Joyous News on 'The View'

Source: @TheView/X

'The View' ladies divulged the news on today's episode.

"She's at the hospital right now!" the actress, 70, gushed as audience members and fellow hosts Sara Haines, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin cheered on. "And we are wishing her the best as she waits for her baby boy to arrive."

The conservative pundit, 36, was set to deliver her first child on February 19, however, she made her way to the hospital ahead of her due date.

image of Whoopi Goldberg
Source: @TheView/X

Whoopi Goldberg explained that Alyssa Farrah Griffin was in the hospital.

"Yeah, it's kind of fabulous!" Goldberg went on. "Welcome that baby!"

Griffin, who is expecting her son with husband Justin, was just on The View a day before she went into labor. The former White House communications director even quipped on the February 9 episode that Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance would make her water break.

While she was actually set to begin her maternity leave on February 13, she revealed earlier this month that she was about ready to pop!

Alyssa Farrah Griffin Revealed She Was Expecting a Baby Boy Last Year

image of the view
Source: @TheView/X

'The View' co-hosts cheered on their fellow panelist as she went into labor.

"I'm due February 19, but my doctor expects he'll arrive slightly early, so it's keeping me on my toes," Griffin dished recently on the ABC morning show. "I'm ready for any scenario, really."

Griffin announced she was expecting in October 2025 and previously discussed her issues with fertility. She had been trying for two years before her pregnancy and underwent five rounds of IVF.

“Baby Griffin is on the way and we’re just so excited — and terrified,” she told People last year. “I’m so excited to be a boy mom, even though I’ll be outnumbered at home because we have two male dogs.”

Alyssa Farrah Griffin Underwent 5 Rounds of IVF Before Pregnancy

image of Alyssa Farrah griffin
Source: @alyssafarah/Instagram

Alyssa Farrah Griffin announced her pregnancy last October.

She added that she's hoping to have another child in the future, and “always liked the idea of a big brother looking out for the younger siblings.”

While doing IVF, Griffin received an endometriosis diagnosis, which put a strain on her ability to carry children and conceive.

“I went undiagnosed my whole life until I started this process,” she told the publication. “So that just added to the complications.”

