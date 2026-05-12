or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > The View
OK LogoNEWS

The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Admits She Opened a 'Trump Account' for Newborn Son: 'This Is Not a Bad Policy'

Split photo of Alyssa Farah Griffin and Donald Trump
Source: @theview/youtube;mega

Alyssa Farah Griffin welcomed her first child in February after years of fertility issues.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 12 2026, Published 5:51 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

New mom Alyssa Farah Griffin is a fan of Donald Trump's new policies regarding fertility.

On the Tuesday, May 12, episode of The View, the co-hosts discussed one of the initiatives, in which parents are able to open an account for their newborn that starts with $1,000.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Actually Agree With This'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Alyssa Farah Griffin opened a 'Trump Account' for her infant son.
Source: @theview/youtube

Alyssa Farah Griffin opened a 'Trump Account' for her infant son.

"I actually agree with this, but I'm going to preface it and say the fact that he puts his name on everything is just so cringe. I set up one of these Trump Accounts for my son when he was born," she revealed, referring to son Justin, whom she gave birth to in February.

Griffin commended the policies for helping lower the costs of fertility drugs, explaining it took her "five rounds of IVF" and six figures to have a successful pregnancy.

Article continues below advertisement

Alyssa Farah Griffin Supports the Policy

Photo of The new mom said she supports the president's new fertility plans.
Source: @theview/youtube

The new mom said she supports the president's new fertility plans.

"I didn't have any coverage from employers from it, because I'm a contractor. Just one of my medications alone on this Trump Rx is about 10 percent of what I paid for it. I paid 10 times more than what it's now available for," the star shockingly revealed.

"These are tangible impacts that can help people," she noted. "My thing is, Trump gives us plenty to critique him on legitimately. This, to me, is not a bad policy."

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
The View

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @theview/youtube

Alyssa Farah Griffin revealed she had to spend six figures before she became pregnant with her first child.

Joy Behar took issue with Dr. Oz calling for "more Trump babies" when the POTUS discussed the fertility plans at the White House.

"What gets me is this lie that they care about children. They seem to care about white children. Like when they say more Trump babies, what does that mean?" the comedian questioned.

Behar pointed out that Trump's administration has cut funding for things like USAID and foreign aid, which affects millions of kids around the globe.

"Don’t tell me you care about children," she stated. "You only care about these children that you call Trump children."

Article continues below advertisement

'He Wants American-Born White Children'

Photo of Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin believe Donald Trump only wants people to have 'American-born white children.'
Source: @theview/youtube

Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin believe Donald Trump only wants people to have 'American-born white children.'

Sunny Hostin weighed in as well, expressing, "I think the intent can be questioned behind these new Trump policies."

"There was no acknowledgment of the Black maternal mortality crisis, because Black women die at a much higher rate than any other demographic and this administration’s not concerned about that," she explained. "I think it’s true he wants Trump babies, which implies he wants American-born white children."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Several of 'The View' co-hosts were in favor of Donald Trump's new policies.
Source: mega

Several of 'The View' co-hosts were in favor of Donald Trump's new policies.

Nonetheless, Hostin admitted the policy is a good thing, as she spent her "entire life savings" to welcome kids with her husband.

"There was no insurance. We were fortunate enough to have a home that his parents gave us a down payment for, and we borrowed against our entire home and our entire savings to have our two beautiful children," the former prosecutor recalled. "And so the fact that something like this is available, where you do have help with IVF, that you do have help with the IVF drugs, I think is a win."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.