The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Admits She Opened a 'Trump Account' for Newborn Son: 'This Is Not a Bad Policy'

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New mom Alyssa Farah Griffin is a fan of Donald Trump's new policies regarding fertility. On the Tuesday, May 12, episode of The View, the co-hosts discussed one of the initiatives, in which parents are able to open an account for their newborn that starts with $1,000.

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'I Actually Agree With This'

Source: @theview/youtube Alyssa Farah Griffin opened a 'Trump Account' for her infant son.

"I actually agree with this, but I'm going to preface it and say the fact that he puts his name on everything is just so cringe. I set up one of these Trump Accounts for my son when he was born," she revealed, referring to son Justin, whom she gave birth to in February. Griffin commended the policies for helping lower the costs of fertility drugs, explaining it took her "five rounds of IVF" and six figures to have a successful pregnancy.

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Alyssa Farah Griffin Supports the Policy

Source: @theview/youtube The new mom said she supports the president's new fertility plans.

"I didn't have any coverage from employers from it, because I'm a contractor. Just one of my medications alone on this Trump Rx is about 10 percent of what I paid for it. I paid 10 times more than what it's now available for," the star shockingly revealed. "These are tangible impacts that can help people," she noted. "My thing is, Trump gives us plenty to critique him on legitimately. This, to me, is not a bad policy."

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Source: @theview/youtube Alyssa Farah Griffin revealed she had to spend six figures before she became pregnant with her first child.

Joy Behar took issue with Dr. Oz calling for "more Trump babies" when the POTUS discussed the fertility plans at the White House. "What gets me is this lie that they care about children. They seem to care about white children. Like when they say more Trump babies, what does that mean?" the comedian questioned. Behar pointed out that Trump's administration has cut funding for things like USAID and foreign aid, which affects millions of kids around the globe. "Don’t tell me you care about children," she stated. "You only care about these children that you call Trump children."

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'He Wants American-Born White Children'

Source: @theview/youtube Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin believe Donald Trump only wants people to have 'American-born white children.'

Sunny Hostin weighed in as well, expressing, "I think the intent can be questioned behind these new Trump policies." "There was no acknowledgment of the Black maternal mortality crisis, because Black women die at a much higher rate than any other demographic and this administration’s not concerned about that," she explained. "I think it’s true he wants Trump babies, which implies he wants American-born white children."

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Source: mega Several of 'The View' co-hosts were in favor of Donald Trump's new policies.