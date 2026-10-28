The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Complains About Pricey Halloween Candy: 'And I Make Good Money!'

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The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin was surprised by the cost of Halloween candy, admitting that even her salary did not make the rising prices any less noticeable. "No one voted for this. No one can afford anything," she said. "I was just buying Halloween candy, like for my neighborhood, and I make good money! It’s so expensive. All my mom friends are thinking about that," she added. Sunny Hostin also joined the discussion, noting the high cost of sweets this Halloween.

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Source: MEGA Alyssa Farah Griffin spoke about the cost of Halloween candy during a discussion on 'The View.'

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Source: MEGA Alyssa Farah Griffin discussed the White House's gold decorations and former President Barack Obama's joke comparing it to a Cheesecake Factory run by Saddam Hussein.

Host Sara Haines argued that the lavish changes were out of touch while many Americans struggled with everyday expenses. "In the meantime, it is greatly offensive to splash around all this gold while people are hungry. That wasn’t in your campaign promise," Haines said. "'I will give the remodeling of a century.' No one voted on this, and no one cares about it!" she added.

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Alyssa Farah Griffin Shares Her Son's Recovery After Surgery

Source: MEGA Alyssa Farah Griffin shared an update on Justin Jr.'s recovery during 'Behind the Table.'

Griffin recently shared a positive update about her 7-month-old son, Justin Jr., following craniofacial surgery in May. During September 24's episode of The View podcast "Behind the Table," Griffin spoke with producer Brian Teta about her son's recovery and explained why he now wears a protective helmet. "He's great. He's made a perfect, full recovery," she said, explaining that the helmet is "to help correct as it's healing." The 37-year-old also revealed how her pediatrician first noticed a slight inconsistency in her son's head and recommended that he see a neurosurgeon. She said having the procedure at three months old meant it could be less invasive and allow more time for healing.

Source: MEGA Alyssa Farah Griffin described her son's surgery and explained why he wore a protective helmet.