The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Complains About Pricey Halloween Candy: 'And I Make Good Money!'
Oct. 28 2026, Updated 3:50 a.m. ET
The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin was surprised by the cost of Halloween candy, admitting that even her salary did not make the rising prices any less noticeable.
"No one voted for this. No one can afford anything," she said.
"I was just buying Halloween candy, like for my neighborhood, and I make good money! It’s so expensive. All my mom friends are thinking about that," she added.
Sunny Hostin also joined the discussion, noting the high cost of sweets this Halloween.
During the Tuesday, October 27 episode of the ABC talk show, Griffin joined her fellow hosts in discussing the cost of living as they criticized President Donald Trump's White House renovations.
The conversation turned to the White House's gold decorations and former President Barack Obama's joke comparing them to a Cheesecake Factory run by Saddam Hussein.
Host Sara Haines argued that the lavish changes were out of touch while many Americans struggled with everyday expenses.
"In the meantime, it is greatly offensive to splash around all this gold while people are hungry. That wasn’t in your campaign promise," Haines said.
"'I will give the remodeling of a century.' No one voted on this, and no one cares about it!" she added.
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Alyssa Farah Griffin Shares Her Son's Recovery After Surgery
Griffin recently shared a positive update about her 7-month-old son, Justin Jr., following craniofacial surgery in May.
During September 24's episode of The View podcast "Behind the Table," Griffin spoke with producer Brian Teta about her son's recovery and explained why he now wears a protective helmet.
"He's great. He's made a perfect, full recovery," she said, explaining that the helmet is "to help correct as it's healing."
The 37-year-old also revealed how her pediatrician first noticed a slight inconsistency in her son's head and recommended that he see a neurosurgeon. She said having the procedure at three months old meant it could be less invasive and allow more time for healing.
Griffin described the experience as frightening for a new parent and shared what she learned.
"I had an incredible pediatrician who spotted it, and I think that's so remarkable that she saw just like a slight inconsistency in his head, and said, 'You need to go see a neurosurgeon soon because if you do [the procedure] at 3 months, it's a less invasive surgery, and you have time to correct it before it could be more significant and harder for him to heal from,'" she said.
"So terrifying as a new parent, but like this [is the] lesson that I've had to learn … trust your partner, but also trust your community," she added.