'It Feels Dismissive': The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Slams Hillary Clinton for Telling Voters to 'Get Over Yourself'
Alyssa Farah Griffin called out Hillary Clinton on the Wednesday, April 3, episode of The View.
The women of the program were discussing Clinton's recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she told Americans to "get over yourself" if you're mad that the 2024 election will most likely be a rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.
"I don’t necessarily disagree with what she said, but ‘Get Over Yourself 2024’ is not a great campaign slogan," Griffin, 34, stated. "She’s a surrogate — she’s supporting Biden. She wants to reach out to his voters."
Joy Behar responded by explaining, "What she’s trying to say is, 'I think there’s no issue about who to vote for. Let me count the ways.'"
The comedian, 81, listed some of the shocking things Trump has said or done in the past, to which Griffin replied, "Everything you said, that’s powerful. That’s the campaign message."
"‘Get over yourself,’ with due respect to Secretary Clinton, it feels dismissive of what people actually care about," the former Trump White House staffer stated.
Sara Haines also didn't see any harm in the former first lady's words.
"It’s nice to watch Hillary Clinton not hold back," the 46-year-old shared. "She’s obviously saying, 'Yeah, it’s a privilege to have more parties’ — I, as an independent, really wish we had more parties — ‘in general, not this election.’ I get what she’s saying, but at this point, it is, 'Get over yourself.'"
Griffin disagreed once again, insisting Clinton's comment is "not gonna work in Michigan," where there were thousands of votes cast by "really angry" people.
On the Tuesday, April 2, installment of Jimmy Fallon's show, the host had asked Clinton, 76, "what do you say to voters who are upset that [Biden and Trump] are the two choices?"
"Get over yourself, those are the two choices," she replied. "You know, it’s kind of like, one is old and effective and compassionate, has a heart, and really cares about people, and one is old and has been charged with 91 felonies. I don’t understand why this is even a hard choice. Really. I don’t understand it."
"But we have to go through the election and hopefully people will realize what’s at stake because it’s an existential question. What kind of country we’re going to have, what kind of democracy we’re going to have — and people who blow that off are not paying attention, because it’s not like Trump, his enablers, his empowers, his allies are not telling us what they want to do," she spilled. "I mean, they’re pretty clear about what kind of country they want."