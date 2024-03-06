Hillary Clinton Slams 'Dangerous' Donald Trump for Not Making Sense as 2024 Election Looms: 'Threatens Our Democracy'
Hillary Clinton wants people to just vote for President Joe Biden in the 2024 election.
"Somebody the other day said to me … 'Well, but, you know, Joe Biden's old.' I said, 'You know what, Joe Biden is old. Let's go ahead and accept the reality. Joe Biden is old," the 76-year-old said during an appearance on the Mornings with Zerlina radio show on SiriusXM.
"So we have a contest between one candidate who's old but who's done an effective job and doesn't threaten our democracy. And we have another candidate who is old, barely makes sense when he talks, is dangerous, and threatens our democracy," she continued, referring to Donald Trump. "So, really, pick between your two old ones and figure out how you're going to save our democracy."
Clinton advised others to do the right thing and vote for someone that actually cares about the USA.
"Because no matter where you stand on the political spectrum, you want to maintain freedom and the rule of law and protection for people's fundamental rights, or at least I used to think so," she stated.
As OK! previously reported, Biden and Trump's ages have been brought up numerous times in the months leading up to the election, especially since Trump, 77, has been slurring in his speeches.
According to Alyssa Farah Griffin, who used to work for Trump, it's imperative for him to not be in the White House again.
“He is not as sharp as he was in 2016 and not even as sharp as he was in 2020,” Griffin said about Trump while talking to CNN anchor John Berman. “For some reason, that doesn’t necessarily come across to voters the same way, but Donald Trump is not the strongest fighter that Republicans could have right now, and it’s remarkable how much voters don’t see the age as also an issue because he is only three and a half years younger than President Joe Biden, but there is something about the way they carry themselves that is just seen very differently.”
"He’s constantly mixing up heads of state. He’s mixing up names like Nancy Pelosi and Nikki Haley. I mean, it’s gotten worse. It hasn’t gotten better," she noted.
Meanwhile, Clinton said Trump is not joking about potentially becoming a "dictator."
"We have a long struggle ahead of us, and the obvious point to make about Donald Trump is take him literally and seriously,” she said in February.
“He means what he says,” she continued. “People did not take him literally and seriously in 2016. Now he is telling us what he intends to do, and people who try to wish it away, brush it away, are living in an alternative reality.”