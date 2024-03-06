Hillary Clinton Slams 'Dangerous' Donald Trump for Not Making Sense as 2024 Election Looms: 'Threatens Our Democracy'

"So we have a contest between one candidate who's old but who's done an effective job and doesn't threaten our democracy. And we have another candidate who is old, barely makes sense when he talks, is dangerous, and threatens our democracy," she continued, referring to Donald Trump. "So, really, pick between your two old ones and figure out how you're going to save our democracy."

Clinton advised others to do the right thing and vote for someone that actually cares about the USA.

"Because no matter where you stand on the political spectrum, you want to maintain freedom and the rule of law and protection for people's fundamental rights, or at least I used to think so," she stated.