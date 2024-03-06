OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Hillary Clinton
OK LogoNEWS

Hillary Clinton Slams 'Dangerous' Donald Trump for Not Making Sense as 2024 Election Looms: 'Threatens Our Democracy'

hillary clinton donald trump wrns
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 6 2024, Published 1:10 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Hillary Clinton wants people to just vote for President Joe Biden in the 2024 election.

"Somebody the other day said to me … 'Well, but, you know, Joe Biden's old.' I said, 'You know what, Joe Biden is old. Let's go ahead and accept the reality. Joe Biden is old," the 76-year-old said during an appearance on the Mornings with Zerlina radio show on SiriusXM.

Article continues below advertisement
hillary clinton
Source: MEGA

Hillary Clinton recently spoke about Joe Biden's age.

"So we have a contest between one candidate who's old but who's done an effective job and doesn't threaten our democracy. And we have another candidate who is old, barely makes sense when he talks, is dangerous, and threatens our democracy," she continued, referring to Donald Trump. "So, really, pick between your two old ones and figure out how you're going to save our democracy."

Clinton advised others to do the right thing and vote for someone that actually cares about the USA.

"Because no matter where you stand on the political spectrum, you want to maintain freedom and the rule of law and protection for people's fundamental rights, or at least I used to think so," she stated.

Article continues below advertisement
hillary clinton donald trump wrns
Source: mega

Hillary Clinton called Donald Trump 'dangerous.'

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Biden and Trump's ages have been brought up numerous times in the months leading up to the election, especially since Trump, 77, has been slurring in his speeches.

According to Alyssa Farah Griffin, who used to work for Trump, it's imperative for him to not be in the White House again.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump slur words speech
Source: mega

Donald Trump is running for president again.

MORE ON:
Hillary Clinton
Article continues below advertisement

“He is not as sharp as he was in 2016 and not even as sharp as he was in 2020,” Griffin said about Trump while talking to CNN anchor John Berman. “For some reason, that doesn’t necessarily come across to voters the same way, but Donald Trump is not the strongest fighter that Republicans could have right now, and it’s remarkable how much voters don’t see the age as also an issue because he is only three and a half years younger than President Joe Biden, but there is something about the way they carry themselves that is just seen very differently.”

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump joe biden terrible candiate
Source: mega

Joe Biden's age also has voters concerned.

Article continues below advertisement

"He’s constantly mixing up heads of state. He’s mixing up names like Nancy Pelosi and Nikki Haley. I mean, it’s gotten worse. It hasn’t gotten better," she noted.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Meanwhile, Clinton said Trump is not joking about potentially becoming a "dictator."

"We have a long struggle ahead of us, and the obvious point to make about Donald Trump is take him literally and seriously,” she said in February.

“He means what he says,” she continued. “People did not take him literally and seriously in 2016. Now he is telling us what he intends to do, and people who try to wish it away, brush it away, are living in an alternative reality.”

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.