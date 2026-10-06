The View's Ana Navarro Admits She Was 'Republican Hack' in Her Early Career
Oct. 6 2026, Updated 6:34 a.m. ET
Ana Navarro is looking back at the early part of her political career.
Navarro, who worked with Republicans including Jeb Bush, John McCain and Jon Huntsman, admitted that there was a time when her job was essentially to repeat the party line.
“When I was a Republican hack, I’d get talking points from the RNC, campaigns and my friends who were running campaigns or running for office,” she said in a new interview.
“It was my job to go out there and regurgitate the same party lines that everybody else regurgitated on TV," she added.
The 54-year-old political commentator said she now feels much more comfortable speaking for herself, whether she’s on The View, appearing on CNN or talking about politics on her "Bleep!" podcast.
“What I strive for is authenticity, and I am unburdened — God, I sound like Kamala Harris — I am unburdened by partisan chains,” she said.
Ana Navarro Opened Up About Her Time Working With Republicans
Navarro has remained a registered Republican, but she said that doesn’t mean she feels obligated to defend everything the party does.
“I don’t feel the need to go out on TV or my podcast and spew Republican talking points or Democratic talking points,” she said.
“I’m free to think about what’s happening and give my authentic, own opinion — which wasn’t always the case," the political analyst added.
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Ana Navarro Urged Americans to ‘Not Lose Hope’ in Democracy
These days, Navarro said there isn’t anyone behind the scenes telling her what position to take.
“I do my own research, I know the things that interest me, and I share how I’m feeling about things,” she explained.
That willingness to speak freely has also landed The View co-host in the middle of plenty of political controversy.
Her comments about the Jeffrey Epstein files and ICE detention centers have previously prompted harsh responses from the White House.
Rather than backing away, however, she wants to use her platforms to encourage people to actually get involved in politics instead of endlessly scrolling through bad news.
“I think people need to be informed and engaged,” she said, adding, “Angst dissipates when you have a voting plan for what to do.”
With the midterm elections approaching, Navarro said she hopes "Bleep!" can help motivate people to take action.
“These elections are the most important of my life so far, because we need to stop the insanity and for there to be accountability,” she said.
“I hope I can motivate people to not lose hope in the American experiment, and to go out and vote. Don’t lose hope in our democratic process," she concluded.