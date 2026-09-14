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Whoopi Goldberg Shades Sydney Sweeney's Response to Criticism Over Naked Gambling Ad: 'You Can't Put Yourself on the Equal Footing of Female Athletes'

The View, Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA ; @THEVIEW/youtube

Sydney Sweeney sparked backlash after stripping down for a sports betting campaign.

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Sept. 14 2026, Published 5:22 p.m. ET

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The women of The View had a lot to say over Sydney Sweeney's latest controversy.

On Monday, September 14, the co-hosts chatted about the backlash the actress received after posing naked for the sports betting app Novig. After some people — particularly female professional athletes — dissed the blonde bombshell's actions, she hit back by pointing out how countless male and female athletes have posed nude for ESPN The Magazine.

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photo of Whoopi Goldberg didn't love the way Sydney Sweeney responded to the backlash since she's an actress, not an athlete.
Source: @THEVIEW/youtube

Whoopi Goldberg didn't love the way Sydney Sweeney responded to the backlash since she's an actress, not an athlete.

However, Whoopi Goldberg said that when an athlete strips down, "it's a whole different thing."

"You're an actor, who took a gig to make some dough — I'm not mad at you, but I don't think you can put yourself on the equal footing of female athletes," she told The Housemaid star.

Ana Navarro said the Euphoria alum has "figured out the formula of creating outrage and monetizing that," referring to other instances, such as Sweeney's controversial American Eagle campaign.

"Which again, more power to her," Navarro added, "but we shouldn't give her the power to determine and define the athleticism ability of female athletes."

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The Co-Host Shamed the Attempt to 'Normalize Gambling'

photo of Sara Haines wasn't fond of the ad trying to 'normalize gambling.'
Source: THEVIEW/youtube

Sara Haines wasn't fond of the ad trying to 'normalize gambling.'

"I think Sydney Sweeney is allowed to use her sexuality however she wants, and female athletes are allowed to be outraged that they're once again being defined by their bodies and not their talents," Sara Haines noted, "but the bigger problem to me … is that s-- and celebrity are being used to normalize gambling. We're missing the message."

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'She's Got an Equity Stake in This Company'

photo of Sydney Sweeney posed naked for the sports betting brand Novig.
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney posed naked for the sports betting brand Novig.

Alyssa Farah Griffin also had an issue with the gambling aspect, calling it "the part that matters the most."

"Sydney Sweeney's going to be Sydney Sweeney. She's a good businesswoman. She's comfortable being naked. She is going to monetize that, and more power to her," the mom-of-one shared.

"But I don't love that gambling has just become something that we're all just doing all the time. I looked it up: men make up two-thirds of sports betting, so of course, she's got an equity stake in this company," Griffin predicted. "What's the best way to get men to click? Show your b-------."

"I just don't love, though, that we've become a society that we're like, this vice that has really damaged a lot of people and hurt a lot of people is just completely [fine]," she added.

Female Olympians Criticized the Actress' Ad

photo of The 'Euphoria' star appeared to address the backlash by posting photos of athletes who have posed naked.
Source: MEGA

The 'Euphoria' star appeared to address the backlash by posting photos of athletes who have posed naked.

Multiple female athletes expressed their disappointment over the campaign, with Olympic swimmer Ariarne Titmus asking on social media, "How do we live in a world where monetizing a woman’s body and sexualizing women’s sport is still a thing?"

She felt it was a "kick in the face to every woman who has dedicated her life to perfecting her craft."

"There’s so much more to women in sport than how they look," Australian runner Bree Rizzo said. "It’s about their strength, skill, dedication, resilience, confidence and everything they’re capable of achieving."

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