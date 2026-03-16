'The View' Hosts Blast 'Sick' Donald Trump for Including Photo From Dignified Transfer in Fundraising Email: 'Just Apologize!'

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Everyone on the Monday, March 16, episode of The View had an issue with Donald Trump including a photo of fallen soldiers from a dignified transfer in a fundraising email. The talk show played a clip of the president brushing off the backlash and blaming it on his political action committee, which wasn't an excuse accepted by any of the costars — including guest co-host and former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina.

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'The View' Co-Hosts Encourage Donald Trump to Apologize

Source: @theview/x Former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina said Donald Trump needs to apologize over the controversy.

"Just apologize! Just apologize, how hard is it?" Fiorina asked. "And by the way, I don’t like the baseball cap. I don’t like it announcing the war in Iran, I don’t like it at a dignified transfer. How hard is it to just say I’m very sorry?" she added, referring to how the POTUS wore a hat in photos from both occasions.

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TRUMP FUNDRAISING EMAIL DISRESPECTFUL TO FALLEN SOLDIERS? 'The View' co-hosts and Carly Fiorina weigh in on Trump's fundraising email that features a photo of him from a U.S. soldier's dignified transfer who was killed in the Iran war. pic.twitter.com/Zk29hJC6Lk — The View (@TheView) March 16, 2026 Source: @theview/x Sara Haines questioned why the president 'avoids' taking accountability.

"Whenever I see him avoid this part... It’s so natural to mourn a death and to say, ‘I know right now there are families hurting, this is the ultimate sacrifice you can give to our country.’ That doesn’t even politically take any blame," noted Sara Haines. "It just is saying, ‘Oh my gosh, my heart hurts for all of you.’ That part should come so naturally, and he just can’t spit it out."

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'This Is How You Treat Them?'

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Source: @theview/x The costars shamed Donald Trump for keeping his hat on during the dignified transfer.

Ana Navarro likened Trump's response to the controversy to when he posted a video on Truth Social that depicted the Obamas as apes, then taking down the clip and claiming it was a staffer who uploaded it. Whoopi Goldberg chimed in to declare she couldn't "understand" his choices. "I just don’t understand. These are human beings that are dying, and y’all are acting like it’s not a big deal," she stated. "This is a volunteer army. People volunteer to take care of this country, and this is how you treat them? And you keep your hat on?" Sunny Hostin called the email "sick and undignified."

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Source: mega Donald Trump blamed the email on his political action committee.

The costars also had a major issue over Trump revealing in the email that he was "opening up spots on the National Security briefing membership." "They’re supposed to be for the president of the United States, not Joe the plumber!" Hostin noted. "It just doesn’t make any sense. It doesn’t make any sense!" Replied Goldberg, "A lot about this administration doesn't make any sense."

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Source: @theview/x Whoopi Goldberg thinks people are no longer 'buying' Donald Trump's 'BS.'