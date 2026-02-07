or
Donald Trump Refuses to Apologize for Racist Barack and Michelle Obama Ape Video: I 'Didn't Make a Mistake'

image of Donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump shared why he won't be apologizing for sharing a racist clip of Barack and Michelle Obama as apes recently.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 7 2026, Published 12:34 p.m. ET

Donald Trump has no regrets about sharing a racist video depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as apes on his Truth Social account earlier this week.

The president, 79, shared that he "didn't make a mistake" with the clip during a talk with reporters on Air Force One

Donald Trump Was Asked If He Regrets the Obama Ape Clip

Source: @BulwarkOnline/X

Donald Trump shared with reporters why he's not sorry about the video.

The politician was asked if he had remorse for the post by a journalist, with Trump replying that he didn't.

"I mean I look at a lot of thousands of things. I looked at the beginning of it. It was fine," he said. "I guess it was a take off on The Lion King and certainly it was a very strong post in terms of voter fraud."

"Nobody knew that that was in the end. If they would have seen it and probably they would have had the sense to take it down," he said.

The Obama Video Was Deleted Shortly After Being Posted Following Backlash

Source: @RpsAgainstTrump/X

A video showing Michelle and Barack Obama as apes was shared to Donald Trump's Truth Social account.

Trump claimed during the 2020 election that the votes were stolen from him and given to Joe Biden.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared a statement on February 6, defending the eyebrow-raising video. "This is from an internet meme video depicting President Trump as the King of the Jungle and Democrats as characters from The Lion King," she said.

"Please stop the fake outrage and report on something today that actually matters to the American public," the communications strategist, 28, added.

Gavin Newsom Blasted Donald Trump on X for the Video

image of Gavin newsroom
Source: MEGA

Gavin Newsom criticized Donald Trump for the offensive Obama clip.

The post was swiftly deleted following backlash despite both Trump and Leavitt advocating for the clip.

A White House rep claimed that a staffer shared the video accidentally. California Governor Gavin Newsom blasted Trump on X Friday, writing: "WOW! WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP DOESN’T WRITE HIS OWN TWEETS??? AUTOPEN!"

The tweet also included a snap of an autopen attached to a phone, posted on Trump’s Truth Social account. The photo was made to look like it was one of the images hanging on Trump’s Presidential Walk of Fame.

image of Donald trump and Melania trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump and Gavin Newsom have often been at odds with each other.

Newsom, 58, and Trump do not have a good professional relationship, as the lawmakers are often at each others' throats.

Last month, the Democratic politician mocked Trump for appearing to fall asleep during a Cabinet meeting. "Grandpa Trump finds being President of the United States 'boring.' Good to know," Newsom quipped on X alongside a video of the businessman seeming to doze off.

