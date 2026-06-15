'The View' Co-Hosts Panic as Someone's Phone Goes Off and Interrupts Live Episode: Watch the Awkward Moment

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The View endured a live mishap in the beginning moments of the Monday, June 15, episode. As Whoopi Goldberg began to congratulate the NHL Stanley Cup winners, a noise interrupted her, causing confusion among the co-hosts.

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Whose Phone Went Off?

Source: @theview/youtube Whoopi Goldberg was cut off on 'The View' by someone's phone making a noise.

"We also want to say congratulations to the Carolina..." the EGOT winner said as she took a pause, with all of the stars looking at each other in confusion. "Uh-oh," Sara Haines said, to which Ana Navarro declared, "That's her! Not me! Don't look at me!" "I don't know whose it was," Haines said. "Was it yours?" "It sounded like it came from you, Sara," admitted Sunny Hostin.

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The Costars Laughed Off the Incident

Source: @theview/youtube The noise appeared to come from Sara Haines' device.

"It's Joy [Behar]!" Navarro joked as she reached for Haines' phone, prompting the costars to crack up, as Behar has been on a hiatus to star in a play. "We want to say congratulations to the Carolina Hurricanes for taking home the Stanley Cup. It was also another do or die game. And they did it," Goldberg continued on. "Like it was a shutout. It was a great game."

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Source: @theview/youtube The costars were able to laugh off the awkward moment, joking it was Joy Behar calling them.

"Also, we’ve been playing great sports in this city and we always have. But for some reason, this is our time right now. This is our time. And it’s a wonderful thing. And don't forget, FIFA, the World Cup is here," she noted. "So we're doing all kinds of stuff!" As expected, the costars celebrated the New York Knicks' championship win, with all of them decked out in team gear.

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Source: @theview/youtube 'The View' hosts celebrated the New York Knicks' NBA Finals win.

The show made another awkward moment later on when Knicks star Jalen Brunson stopped by to talk about the team's big win and the excitement of the past few weeks. The incident occurred when it was Navarro's turn to talk to the athlete, with Navarro admitting that since she knows "nothing about basketball," she asked her friend, NBA alum Isiah Thomas, for a good question.

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Source: @theview/youtube Whoopi Goldberg dismissed the lengthy question Ana Navarro tried to ask Jalen Brunson.