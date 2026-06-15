'The View' Co-Hosts Panic as Someone's Phone Goes Off and Interrupts Live Episode: Watch the Awkward Moment
June 15 2026, Published 5:02 p.m. ET
The View endured a live mishap in the beginning moments of the Monday, June 15, episode.
As Whoopi Goldberg began to congratulate the NHL Stanley Cup winners, a noise interrupted her, causing confusion among the co-hosts.
Whose Phone Went Off?
"We also want to say congratulations to the Carolina..." the EGOT winner said as she took a pause, with all of the stars looking at each other in confusion.
"Uh-oh," Sara Haines said, to which Ana Navarro declared, "That's her! Not me! Don't look at me!"
"I don't know whose it was," Haines said. "Was it yours?"
"It sounded like it came from you, Sara," admitted Sunny Hostin.
The Costars Laughed Off the Incident
"It's Joy [Behar]!" Navarro joked as she reached for Haines' phone, prompting the costars to crack up, as Behar has been on a hiatus to star in a play.
"We want to say congratulations to the Carolina Hurricanes for taking home the Stanley Cup. It was also another do or die game. And they did it," Goldberg continued on. "Like it was a shutout. It was a great game."
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"Also, we’ve been playing great sports in this city and we always have. But for some reason, this is our time right now. This is our time. And it’s a wonderful thing. And don't forget, FIFA, the World Cup is here," she noted. "So we're doing all kinds of stuff!"
As expected, the costars celebrated the New York Knicks' championship win, with all of them decked out in team gear.
The show made another awkward moment later on when Knicks star Jalen Brunson stopped by to talk about the team's big win and the excitement of the past few weeks.
The incident occurred when it was Navarro's turn to talk to the athlete, with Navarro admitting that since she knows "nothing about basketball," she asked her friend, NBA alum Isiah Thomas, for a good question.
Navarro surprised viewers with a lengthy introduction into her inquiry.
"First, he wants you to know how proud he is, how much he love you, how much he respects you, and he was telling me about how parallel your careers have been, how people told him he was too small, that you all weren't fit to be champions, and then you both went on to win high school championship, college championship, NBA championship, be MVPs, be captains of your team," she shared.
"You both were point guards, you both wore No. 11," she continued. "So, he asked me to ask you this: Are you going to be able to do the other thing and do back-to-back championships?"
"I'm going to stop him from answering that question, because we're living in the right now," Goldberg replied. "This is what happened to us today, and you just have to wait and see."
Navarro appeared to give her costar some side eye, with the Ghost actress noting, "We've got to go, baby," and the show cutting to commercial.