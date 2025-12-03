Epstein Island Photos Exposed: House Oversight Committee Unveils 'Disturbing' Details About Late Pedophile's 'Horrific Crimes'

Article continues below advertisement

The public is getting a look inside of Jeffrey Epstein's private island like never before. On Wednesday, December 3, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released several photos and videos from the Caribbean escape Epstein owned and used as part of his s-- trafficking scheme. Little St. James — a small spot in the U.S. Virgin Islands — and nearby Great St. James, were central locations for the disgraced financier and his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell's years of sexual abuse and trafficking of underage girls and women.

Source: House Oversight Committee Words like 'power,' 'deception,' 'political' and 'plots' were written on a blackboard in a photo from Jeffrey Epstein's island.

The House Oversight Committee's publishing of images from the island occurred as part of Donald Trump's decision to sign off on a bill ordering the Justice Department to release the Epstein files — which could happen within the next few days. Among eerie photos included bedrooms, bathrooms, a room featuring what looked like a dentist chair with masks on the wall and a landline telephone with names like Darren, Rich, Mike, Patrick and Larry written over speed dial buttons. One of the most unsettling images was a blackboard with a strange set of words — including "power," "deception," "plots" and "political" — featured across it.

Source: House Oversight Committee Jeffrey Epstein owned Little St. James island and Great St. James island before his death.

The chalkboard and telephone both had several names redacted. A Democratic committee aide told CNN they redacted any female's names out of an abundance of caution. Some videos showcased what appeared to be a luxury resort, which was equipped with a swimming pool, palm trees and a path overlooking the crystal blue ocean. In a separate statement, Rep. Robert Garcia, a top Democratic House Oversight Committee member, provided reasoning behind the release of clips and photos from Epstein's island.

Source: House Oversight Committee Certain names were redacted from a landline telephone.

"These new images are a disturbing look into the world of Jeffrey Epstein and his island. We are releasing these photos and videos to ensure public transparency in our investigation and to help piece together the full picture of Epstein’s horrific crimes," he declared. Unthinkable acts allegedly went down at Epstein's island. One of Epstein's most outspoken victims, Virginia Giuffre, recalled her traumatic experience visiting the Caribbean location in her posthumous memoir — which was released in October, six months after her tragic death by suicide.

Source: House Oversight Committee Jeffrey Epstein trafficking and sexually abused victims on his islands.