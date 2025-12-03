Epstein Island Photos Exposed: House Oversight Committee Unveils 'Disturbing' Details About Late Pedophile's 'Horrific Crimes'
Dec. 3 2025, Published 6:22 p.m. ET
The public is getting a look inside of Jeffrey Epstein's private island like never before.
On Wednesday, December 3, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released several photos and videos from the Caribbean escape Epstein owned and used as part of his s-- trafficking scheme.
Little St. James — a small spot in the U.S. Virgin Islands — and nearby Great St. James, were central locations for the disgraced financier and his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell's years of sexual abuse and trafficking of underage girls and women.
The House Oversight Committee's publishing of images from the island occurred as part of Donald Trump's decision to sign off on a bill ordering the Justice Department to release the Epstein files — which could happen within the next few days.
Among eerie photos included bedrooms, bathrooms, a room featuring what looked like a dentist chair with masks on the wall and a landline telephone with names like Darren, Rich, Mike, Patrick and Larry written over speed dial buttons.
One of the most unsettling images was a blackboard with a strange set of words — including "power," "deception," "plots" and "political" — featured across it.
The chalkboard and telephone both had several names redacted. A Democratic committee aide told CNN they redacted any female's names out of an abundance of caution.
Some videos showcased what appeared to be a luxury resort, which was equipped with a swimming pool, palm trees and a path overlooking the crystal blue ocean.
In a separate statement, Rep. Robert Garcia, a top Democratic House Oversight Committee member, provided reasoning behind the release of clips and photos from Epstein's island.
"These new images are a disturbing look into the world of Jeffrey Epstein and his island. We are releasing these photos and videos to ensure public transparency in our investigation and to help piece together the full picture of Epstein’s horrific crimes," he declared.
Unthinkable acts allegedly went down at Epstein's island.
One of Epstein's most outspoken victims, Virginia Giuffre, recalled her traumatic experience visiting the Caribbean location in her posthumous memoir — which was released in October, six months after her tragic death by suicide.
In her book Nobody's Girl, Giuffre said it was on Epstein's island where she was "trafficked me to a man who raped me more savagely than anyone had before."
"He repeatedly choked me until I lost consciousness and took pleasure in seeing me fear for my life. Horrifically, the Prime Minister laughed when he hurt me and got more aroused when I begged him to stop," she claimed, though the apparent world leader's name remained unidentified.
Epstein's islands were ultimately bought by billionaire investor Stephen Deckoff in 2023 — years after he died by suicide in August 2019 while awaiting trial for trafficking inside of an NYC jail cell.