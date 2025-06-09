The View' Co-Hosts Hilariously Debate Donald Trump and Elon Musk's 'Fake' Feud as 'Bromance' Comes to an End: Watch
While most of the world watched Donald Trump and Elon Musk's relationship crumble with bated breath, Whoopi Goldberg believes the entire tiff was fabricated.
The View star gave her unexpected take on the Monday, June 9, episode of the talk show, declaring with a huge grin, "I love that ya’ll bought into it."
Alyssa Farah Griffin insisted the drama isn't "fake," to which the movie star replied, "I do believe it’s fake. Yes, I do. It’s too strategic."
Whoopi Goldberg Thinks Donald Trump and Elon Musk's Feud Is 'Fake'
Griffin noted Goldberg was giving the men "too much credit."
"No, no, no. I just feel like, oh yeah, now suddenly everyone's upset about stuff. No, this is another distraction to keep us talking not about the stuff we are talking about but the stuff they want us to," the Ghost star explained. "I'm not buying it. I don’t buy it because they lie. They lie all the time."
"I don't believe anything they say anymore, because they have shown themselves not to be the most trustworthy people," the comedian noted of the two, insisting their "bromance" might still be in tact.
Ana Navarro Likens the Situation to a 'Yo Mama' Contest
The other co-hosts didn't agree with Goldberg but expressed how funny — and concerning — the situation was.
"I found the entire ‘Yo Mama’ contest between the two of them… amazing and entertaining," Ana Navarro shared. "But it’s also horrifying because the question to Trump would be, ‘If Elon Musk is so bad, then how the h--- did you give him unfettered access to our information?’"
"To Elon Musk would be, ‘If Donald Trump is so bad, then why the h--- did you put in $300 million to get him and Republicans elected so that they now have no checks and balances?'" she continued.
- Savannah Guthrie Compares Elon Musk and Donald Trump Feud to '7th Grade Girl' Drama as Tiff Unravels
- The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Claims Elon Musk and Donald Trump Both Have 'Main Character Energy': 'There's Going to Be Friction'
- Jimmy Kimmel Slams 'Dangerous' Elon Musk for Fake Donald Trump Friendship: 'This Is a Bad Person'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
What Musk and Trump Said About Each Other
Navarro was referring to some of the social media posts the former friends made about each other.
In particular, the Tesla founder claimed, "Without me, Trump would have lost the election," and he also insisted the businessman is named in the "Epstein files," which is why they haven't been released to the public.
Musk's words insinuated that he knew the father-of-five had close ties to late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein but continued to help him get into the Oval Office anyway.
Trump reacted by saying Musk has "lost his mind," telling an outlet the latter will "have to pay very serious consequences" if he switches over and starts supporting Democrats.
The president has no interest in talking to Musk to hash things out.
"I'm too busy doing other things," he reasoned. "You know, I won an election in a landslide. I gave him a lot of breaks, long before this happened. I gave him breaks in my first administration and saved his life in my first administration. I have no intention of speaking to him."