The View' Co-Hosts Hilariously Debate Donald Trump and Elon Musk's 'Fake' Feud as 'Bromance' Comes to an End: Watch

While most of the world watched Donald Trump and Elon Musk's relationship crumble with bated breath, Whoopi Goldberg believes the entire tiff was fabricated.

The View star gave her unexpected take on the Monday, June 9, episode of the talk show, declaring with a huge grin, "I love that ya’ll bought into it."

Alyssa Farah Griffin insisted the drama isn't "fake," to which the movie star replied, "I do believe it’s fake. Yes, I do. It’s too strategic."