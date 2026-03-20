'The View' Guest Sara Eisen Admits She 'Likes Getting Into' Heated Debates With Liberal Co-Hosts: 'I'm Having a Lot of Fun'

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Though some social media users have been less than thrilled with Sara Eisen acting as a guest co-host on The View recently, the CNBC anchor insisted she's enjoying her time on the morning talk show as herself and others fill in for Alyssa Farah Griffin while she's on maternity leave. As Joy Behar kicked off the Friday, March 20, episode, she asked Eisen, "Are you having a fun time?" "I'm having a lot of fun," Eisen replied.

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'I Like Getting Into It With You Guys'

Source: @theview/x Sara Eisen admitted she likes 'getting into it' with 'The View' co-hosts.

"And I like getting into it with you guys," she admitted. "I appreciate you welcoming different perspectives. Thank you for having me." Eisen disagreed with her colleagues once again on that same installment of the series as they discussed Donald Trump's decision to strike Iran. "I have an alternative view because a lot of Americans agree with the war," Eisen expressed after Ana Navarro shaded the president, to which Sunny Hostin countered, "What percentage of Americans agree with this war?"

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Source: @theview/x The CNBC anchor said she appreciates the TV stars 'welcoming different perspectives.'

"It’s not the most popular, but I'll give you a perspective as to why this matters to our children," Eisen continued. "Can we all agree at the table at least that Iran wants to destroy America? This a cornerstone of their foreign policy." She called the war "a strategic opportunity so that our children do not have to face the greatest state sponsor of terror being a nuclear power."

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'Do You Feel Safer?'

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Source: @theview/youtube Sara Eisen said she's 'having fun' being on 'The View.'

"Do you feel safer today?" asked Navarro, to which the news anchor responded, "I feel safer knowing that we are going in to try and remove that nuclear threat and to try and remove their missiles facility." Navarro disagreed, stating, "I don't feel safer."

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Sara Eisen Spars With Sunny Hostin

Source: @theview/x Sunny Hostin doubted Sara Eisen's claim that 'a lot of Americans agree with the war.'

Eisen and Hostin had a heated moment just two days prior. After Eisen alleged Trump "does not act on his own agency and on behalf of the United States of America," Hostin asked, "This corrupt president, you don't think he acts on his own benefit?" "I'm saying he asks, he does not get coerced by other nations like Israel," Eisen replied. "Really? Okay. If that helps you sleep at night, that's great," the former lawyer said with a smile as the audience laughed.

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Source: @theview/x Sunny Hostin and Sara Eisen recently argued over Donald Trump's tariffs and the economy.