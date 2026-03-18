NEWS The View's Sunny Hostin Slams Guest Co-Host Sara Eisen for Defending Donald Trump: 'If That Helps You Sleep at Night' Source: The View/youtube The two women butted heads during the Wednesday, March 18 episode of the talk show. Allie Fasanella March 18 2026, Updated 7:31 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Sunny Hostin and guest co-host Sara Eisen clashed over politics on The View. The two women got into it during the Wednesday, March 18, episode while discussing the bombshell resignation of Joe Kent, Donald Trump’s head of the National Counterterrorism Center, over the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran. Hostin, 57, took issue with Eisen, 41, after the CNBC host defended the president against Kent's claims that the war was influenced by Israel.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @theviewabc/instagram Sara Eisen claimed the president 'does not get coerced by other nations like Israel.'

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'It Is Clear We Started This War'

Source: the view/youtube The financial news anchor laid into Joe Kent's allegations about the war.

"It is clear we started this war," Eisen declared, adding, that it's "disrespectful and wrong to assume that the United States and the president, especially this president, whatever you think of him, does not act on his own agency and on behalf of the United States of America." Hostin cut her off, saying, "This corrupt president, you don't think he acts on his own benefit?" to which Eisen replied, "I'm saying he asks, he does not get coerced by other nations like Israel." Smiling, the lawyer responded, "Really? Okay. If that helps you sleep at night, that's great" with a nod and a sip from her mug. The audience notably laughed.

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'I Think We Should Call It What It Is'

Source: mega The lawyer agreed that antisemitism is 'reprehensible.'

But the financial news anchor didn't back down, contuining to criticize Kent's allegations. "I also think it's a very old-school, antisemitic trope to blame the Jews and blame Israel," she said. "It's as old as time. When you've got problems in the world, you know, blame the media, blame the banks, blame the Jews, and he's flat-out antisemitic, absolutely, and I think we should call it what it is." To that, Hostin agreed, calling antisemitism "disgusting" and "reprehensible." However, she added that the strikes in Iran were still "a joint operation with Israel" that she believes occurred because U.S. officials "may have relied on Israeli intelligence."

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Karoline Leavitt's Response to Joe Kent's Claims

Source: mega Karoline Leavitt issued a lengthy response to Joe Kent's resignation letter on Tuesday, March 17.

Entertainment Weekly reported that when they reached out to the White House for comment, a representative referred the outlet to an X post from Trump's Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. Leavitt wrote on Tuesday in response to Kent's resignation letter, "The absurd allegation that President Trump made this decision based on the influence of others, even foreign countries, is both insulting and laughable."

Source: mega Karoline Leavitt called Joe Kent's claims 'insulating and laughable.'