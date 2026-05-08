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'The View' Co-Hosts Can't Stop Laughing at Melania Trump Raving Over Donald's 'Empathy': 'She Lives in an Alternate Reality' — Watch

Composite photo of Joy Behar, Melania Trump and Donald Trump
Source: @theview/x

Melania Trump called the president a 'caring leader.'

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May 8 2026, Updated 4:39 p.m. ET

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The View co-hosts couldn't contain their giggles when discussing how Melania Trump gushed over her husband's "empathy" while introducing him at a Wednesday, May 6, White House event.

After the Friday, May 8, episode of the show played the viral video clip, Joy Behar burst out laughing, throwing her head back.

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Photo of Joy Behar cracked up over Melania Trump calling the president empathetic.
Source: @theview/x

Joy Behar cracked up over Melania Trump calling the president empathetic.

"Did she say the word empathy?" Sunny Hostin asked in disbelief.

"Empathy! As in 'I'm glad Robert Mueller is dead empathy,'" the comedian replied, referring to an appalling prior comment Donald Trump made.

"Maybe he lives two lives," Sara Haines joked.

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'The Bodysnatchers Got to Him'

Source: @theview/x

The comedian insisted Donald Trump was 'normal' until 'the body snatchers got to him.'

"I have to say, I know him from way back. I went to his wedding to Marla [Maples]," Joy revealed. "He was a normal guy but the body snatchers got to him. Just like they got to Marco Rubio and J.D. Vance. Well, I don't know about J.D. Vance — he was always..."

"I think you just didn't know his politics then. Is that possible?" asked Alyssa Farah Griffin.

"He was here when George W. Bush was in office. And backstage he said to me, 'He's a disaster.' And I thought, 'Well, maybe he thought Bush was a disaster,'" Joy recalled.

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Donald Trump 'Is the Biggest Cyberbully on the Internet'

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Photo of Sunny Hostin called the president 'the biggest cyberbully on the internet.'
Source: mega

Sunny Hostin called the president 'the biggest cyberbully on the internet.'

"He may be a different person. I don’t think Melania is a different person. I think she's the same person," the former prosecutor said, noting how the first lady pushed the "birtherism" conspiracy about Barack Obama, in which a since-debunked theory surfaced that the 44th POTUS wasn't born in America.

"Do you remember her Be Best campaign?" Sunny asked. "She lives in an alternate reality. She had this whole platform during his first administration about anti-cyberbullying and her husband is the biggest cyberbully on the internet!"

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Ana Navarro Shames Trump's Administration

Photo of Ana Navarro blasted the president's administration for not granting a visa to parents trying to visit their terminally ill son.
Source: @theview/x

Ana Navarro blasted the president's administration for not granting a visa to parents trying to visit their terminally ill son.

Ana Navarro shared one of the reasons she believes Donald has no empathy.

"If you wanna see evidence of lack of empathy by Donald Trump and his administration: This week we heard a case about an 18-year-old U.S. citizen born in Chicago, his name is Kevin Gonzalez. He has stage 4 colon cancer," she explained.

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Photo of Ana Navarro said the current administration is 'everything but compassionate.'
Source: @theview/x

Ana Navarro said the current administration is 'everything but compassionate.'

"His parents are detained when they tried to cross the border to come and see him. His parents had applied for a humanitarian visa to see their dying son. He has weeks at most, days to live," Ana continued. "And this administration, which is everything but empathetic, which is everything but compassionate, which is everything but Christian, they could have issued him the humanitarian visa."

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