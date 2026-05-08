'The View' Co-Hosts Can't Stop Laughing at Melania Trump Raving Over Donald's 'Empathy': 'She Lives in an Alternate Reality' — Watch

Article continues below advertisement

The View co-hosts couldn't contain their giggles when discussing how Melania Trump gushed over her husband's "empathy" while introducing him at a Wednesday, May 6, White House event. After the Friday, May 8, episode of the show played the viral video clip, Joy Behar burst out laughing, throwing her head back.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @theview/x Joy Behar cracked up over Melania Trump calling the president empathetic.

Article continues below advertisement

'The Bodysnatchers Got to Him'

CROWD LAUGHS AS MELANIA PRAISES TRUMP'S 'EMPATHY': 'The View' co-hosts weigh in on the viral moment when the first lady spoke at a Mother's Day event this week for military wives. pic.twitter.com/Go9R8LA9Gj — The View (@TheView) May 8, 2026 Source: @theview/x The comedian insisted Donald Trump was 'normal' until 'the body snatchers got to him.'

"I have to say, I know him from way back. I went to his wedding to Marla [Maples]," Joy revealed. "He was a normal guy but the body snatchers got to him. Just like they got to Marco Rubio and J.D. Vance. Well, I don't know about J.D. Vance — he was always..." "I think you just didn't know his politics then. Is that possible?" asked Alyssa Farah Griffin. "He was here when George W. Bush was in office. And backstage he said to me, 'He's a disaster.' And I thought, 'Well, maybe he thought Bush was a disaster,'" Joy recalled.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump 'Is the Biggest Cyberbully on the Internet'

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: mega Sunny Hostin called the president 'the biggest cyberbully on the internet.'

"He may be a different person. I don’t think Melania is a different person. I think she's the same person," the former prosecutor said, noting how the first lady pushed the "birtherism" conspiracy about Barack Obama, in which a since-debunked theory surfaced that the 44th POTUS wasn't born in America. "Do you remember her Be Best campaign?" Sunny asked. "She lives in an alternate reality. She had this whole platform during his first administration about anti-cyberbullying and her husband is the biggest cyberbully on the internet!"

Article continues below advertisement

Ana Navarro Shames Trump's Administration

Source: @theview/x Ana Navarro blasted the president's administration for not granting a visa to parents trying to visit their terminally ill son.

Ana Navarro shared one of the reasons she believes Donald has no empathy. "If you wanna see evidence of lack of empathy by Donald Trump and his administration: This week we heard a case about an 18-year-old U.S. citizen born in Chicago, his name is Kevin Gonzalez. He has stage 4 colon cancer," she explained.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @theview/x Ana Navarro said the current administration is 'everything but compassionate.'