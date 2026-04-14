'The View' Hosts Slam 'Incompetent Liar' Donald Trump's Excuse for Posting Image of Himself as Jesus: 'Nobody Believes You!'
April 14 2026, Published 3:44 p.m. ET
The View co-hosts were in disbelief over the way Donald Trump tried to play off the backlash after he posted and deleted an image of himself as Jesus.
On the Tuesday, April 14, episode, the ladies brought up the president's excuse for the controversy, as he claimed he thought he was being portrayed as a doctor for the Red Cross.
'He Was a Better Liar Before'
"He seems to really believe that the American people are so stupid that they would believe that light is emanating from a doctor's hands, for example," Joy Behar expressed.
Sunny Hostin pointed out that her husband is a doctor, joking she's never seen him wear white robes with a red sash.
"We know that he’s incompetent and a liar, but he kind of was a better liar before," Hostin said. "I’m questioning now the fact that he’s declining so much that his lies are that bad."
'Nobody Believes You'
Whoopi Goldberg took direct aim at the president and looked at the camera while declaring, "Nobody believes you were a doctor. Nobody."
"Your people don’t believe it. Nobody believes it," the actress emphasized. "They all saw what you were trying to do. You were trying to make some sort of weird statement.”
Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out J.D. Vance
- J.D. Vance Fiercely Defends Donald Trump After He Posted AI-Generated Photo of Himself as Jesus
- CBS News' Norah O'Donnell Confronts Donald Trump About His Attacks on 'Weak' Pope
- Barack Obama 'Still Lives Rent-Free' in Donald Trump's Head, 'The View' Stars Insist: 'He's So Jealous Because He's Everything He's Not'
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Goldberg also called out J.D. Vance for brushing off the POTUS' actions as a "joke." She proceeded to condemn him for his words against Pope Leo XIV, as the VP suggested he "stick to matters of… what’s going on in the Catholic Church" when he expressed being against war.
Said the EGOT winner, "I would caution the vice president that one of the things that the Pope is supposed to do is to make us aware that war is wrong. And we should find other ways to do things before we go to war."
"And Jesus said that as well. Jesus came in peace. Blessed are the peacemakers," Alyssa Farah Griffin chimed in.
Hostin added before they went to commercial, "J.D. Vance is the highest-ranking Catholic in this administration. He may need to go back to Sunday school."
What Did Donald Trump Say About the Image?
When Trump was asked about the controversy, he replied, "I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor, and had to do with the Red Cross, as a Red Cross worker there, which we support."
"Only the fake news could come up with that one," the president said to people believing he was portraying himself as Jesus. "I just heard about it, and I said how did they come up with that? It’s supposed to be me as a doctor, making people better and I do make people better."