'The View' Hosts Slam 'Incompetent Liar' Donald Trump's Excuse for Posting Image of Himself as Jesus: 'Nobody Believes You!'

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The View co-hosts were in disbelief over the way Donald Trump tried to play off the backlash after he posted and deleted an image of himself as Jesus. On the Tuesday, April 14, episode, the ladies brought up the president's excuse for the controversy, as he claimed he thought he was being portrayed as a doctor for the Red Cross.

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'He Was a Better Liar Before'

Source: @theview/x Joy Behar said Donald Trump must think Americans are 'stupid.'

"He seems to really believe that the American people are so stupid that they would believe that light is emanating from a doctor's hands, for example," Joy Behar expressed. Sunny Hostin pointed out that her husband is a doctor, joking she's never seen him wear white robes with a red sash. "We know that he’s incompetent and a liar, but he kind of was a better liar before," Hostin said. "I’m questioning now the fact that he’s declining so much that his lies are that bad."

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'Nobody Believes You'

MAGA BACKLASH OVER TRUMP DEPICTING HIMSELF AS CHRIST-LIKE: 'The View' co-hosts weigh in on Pres. Trump denying depicting himself as Jesus Christ-like in a social media post that has since been deleted. pic.twitter.com/ggFgyCjyEv — The View (@TheView) April 14, 2026 Source: @TheView/x Whoopi Goldberg looked at the camera to tell the president that 'nobody believes' his excuse.

Whoopi Goldberg took direct aim at the president and looked at the camera while declaring, "Nobody believes you were a doctor. Nobody." "Your people don’t believe it. Nobody believes it," the actress emphasized. "They all saw what you were trying to do. You were trying to make some sort of weird statement.”

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Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out J.D. Vance

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Source: @theview/x Whoopi Goldberg shaded J.D. Vance for his words against Pop Leo XIV.

Goldberg also called out J.D. Vance for brushing off the POTUS' actions as a "joke." She proceeded to condemn him for his words against Pope Leo XIV, as the VP suggested he "stick to matters of… what’s going on in the Catholic Church" when he expressed being against war. Said the EGOT winner, "I would caution the vice president that one of the things that the Pope is supposed to do is to make us aware that war is wrong. And we should find other ways to do things before we go to war."

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Source: @realdonaldtrump/truthsocial Donald Trump deleted his post after immense backlash.

"And Jesus said that as well. Jesus came in peace. Blessed are the peacemakers," Alyssa Farah Griffin chimed in. Hostin added before they went to commercial, "J.D. Vance is the highest-ranking Catholic in this administration. He may need to go back to Sunday school."

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What Did Donald Trump Say About the Image?

Source: @theview/x Sunny Hostin feels the president's lies are getting worse.