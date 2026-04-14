Riley Gaines Hits Back at Donald Trump Over Jesus Photo: 'I Do Nothing for the Approval of Man' 

Conservative influencer and former athlete Riley Gaines, a staunch President Donald Trump supporter, hit back at the POTUS, who slighted her after she blasted him for his now-deleted AI-generated picture of himself as Jesus Christ.

Gaines questioned Trump’s post on X, stating, "God shall not be mocked" and suggesting that "a little humility would serve him well.”

“Why? Seriously, I cannot understand why he’d post this. Is he looking for a response?” Gaines posted on X. “Does he actually think this? Either way, two things are true. 1) a little humility would serve him well 2) God shall not be mocked.”

"At the end of the day, I do nothing for the approval of man, no matter who that man is, including the President..." she concluded.

The thin-skinned POTUS, who later tried to spin the picture as him being a doctor or Red Cross worker, didn’t appreciate the comment, saying, "I didn't listen to Riley Gaines. I'm not a big fan of Riley, actually.”