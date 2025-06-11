or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
The View
ENTERTAINMENT

The View's Joy Behar Wants Someone 'Gorgeous and Articulate' Like Gavin Newsom to Become President: 'Wouldn't That Be Nice?'

Composite photo of Joy Behar and Gavin Newsom
Source: abc;mega

While 'The View' co-hosts were discussing the protests in Los Angeles, Joy Behar was admiring Gavin Newsom's good looks.

By:

June 11 2025, Updated 2:09 p.m. ET

While the costars of The View got into the heavy topic of the violence unfolding in Los Angeles amid the protests over Donald Trump's ICE raids, Joy Behar took a moment to discuss something more light-hearted: California Governor Gavin Newsom's good looks.

"Can I just say, I don't want to be superficial, but Gavin Newsom brings me back to really handsome presidents, like JFK and Obama," she shared on the Wednesday, June 11, episode, prompting the audience to laugh.

Joy Behar Swoons Over Gavin Newsom

the view joy behar gorgeous and articulate gavin newsom become president
Source: mega

Joy Behar thinks California Governor Gavin Newsom is 'articulate and gorgeous.'

"Wouldn't it be nice to have an articulate, gorgeous president like that again?" the comedian asked with a huge smile spread across her face. "Just saying."

Behar had another funny moment on the episode when the ladies were discussing how people need to learn conflict resolution strategies.

Joy Behar Jokes About Her Relationship With Producer Brian Teta

the view joy behar gorgeous articulate gavin newsom become president
Source: @theview/youtube

'The View' co-host said she would like to see someone like Newsom in the Oval Office.

"Sure, it's like me and Brian [Teta] — he could take out a restraining order against me," she joked of the show's executive producer.

The camera panned to Teta, who shook his head in agreement, smiled and replied, "I've looked into it."

Joy Behar Shocked Fans by Kissing Sarah Silverman on TV

The View

Behar went viral a few weeks ago by sharing a kiss with The View guest Sarah Silverman.

As the School of Rock actress' segment on the show wrapped up, Behar told the fellow comic, "It's always fun to see you."

"I love seeing you," Silverman gushed.

"Do you want to do the goodbye?" asked Whoopi Goldberg, which led to Silverman leaning in toward Behar's face and giving her a smooch on the mouth.

Silverman rubbed her lips together and joked to the other co-hosts, "We'll all do it."

the view joy behar gorgeous and articulate gavin newsom become president
Source: @theview/x

The comedian took fans by surprise when she joked about bras last month.

Behar also caught fans off guard on the May 20 episode when she joked about taking her bra off.

As the co-hosts discussed the different ways you can put on the undergarment, she exclaimed, "You know what I feel like doing right now? Letting these girls loose! Back up! Back up! I'm taking the whole thing off."

When Goldberg was asked to weigh in on the discussion, she confessed, "I don't wear a bra."

After the audience cheered, the EGOT winner explained she clips her microphone pack on her "underwear" instead.

Noted Behar, "She liberated those girls a long time ago!"

"I have not worn a bra in 50 years," Goldberg confessed. "It's too uncomfortable and I don't mind if they hit the floor, they're mine."

