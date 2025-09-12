The View's Joy Behar Cracks Racy Joke About 'Soft Swinging' as Co-Hosts Discuss 'The Bachelorette' Casting 'Chaotic' Taylor Frankie Paul

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @theview/x Joy Behar cracked up her costars when she made a joke about 'soft swinging' on 'The View.'

The comedian noted Paul came to their talk series last year to spill on her "soft swinging scandal," to which Behar said, "What is soft swinging, and can Viagra fix that?" She flashed a smile as her costars cracked up and the live audience cheered.

'The View' Stars Discuss 'Bachelorette' Casting

Behar noted the reality star has "three kids and two baby daddies," asking, "Will these bachelors line up to be baby daddy number three? She's got a little bit of baggage." Alyssa Farah Griffin thought Paul was a great pick for the dating show, as she's "super authentic and extremely chaotic, and those are both great for reality TV!" Sunny Hostin was confused by the casting choice since contestants on the ABC series are often intimate with more than one person before they propose. However, the ladies pointed to Paul's swinging scandal, noting she has stepped out of the Mormon religion.

Taylor Frankie Paul Admits It's 'Surreal' to Be Chosen for 'The Bachelorette'

Source: call her daddy Taylor Frankie Paul will be handing out the roses on the new season of 'The Bachelorette.'

Paul shares two children with ex-husband Tate Paul and a toddler with ex Dakota Mortensen. The Bachelorette news was revealed when the mother-of-three appeared on the Wednesday, September 10, episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. "It has not hit me. Right now, in this moment, I'm just thinking about it and it's like, it's not real. It's not real," she shared. "It's not gonna be until I think as the limo’s pulling up and I’ll be meeting the people, so nervous. How did I get here? In my head, I'm like, 'How is this happening?' That is my literal, that's my answer."

Source: mega The 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star said it's 'surreal' to be chosen for the dating show.

It was a shock to fans since the Bachelor and Bachelorette leads are always someone who competed on a previous season. Taylor detailed her "perspective" on how everything came to be. "I made a TikTok actually being like, you know, well, 'cause people were like, 'You should go on The Bachelorette.' Obviously, my relationship ... wasn't working out and people could see that and they’re like, 'You should just, you know, go on The Bachelorette,'" the Utah resident recalled. "I used to see little side comments, so I made a funny video and this was actually three years prior. I made the same video, but I was like, 'Hey, I'm single. I think I'm looking for someone.'"

When Will 'The Bachelorette' Air?

Source: mega Alyssa Farah Griffin called the mom-of-three 'authentic' but 'extremely chaotic.'