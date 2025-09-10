Taylor Frankie Paul Says It's 'Surreal' to Be the Next Bachelorette: 'Very Shocking'

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Frankie Paul is officially looking for love on television! On Wednesday, September 10, the reality starlet sat down with Alex Cooper to reveal she is the new Bachelorette. "To be honest, surreal. It has not hit me. Right now, in this moment, I'm just thinking about it and it's like, it's not real. It's not real. It's not gonna be until I think at the limo’s pulling up and I’ll be meeting the people, so nervous. How did I get here? In my head, I'm like, “How is this happening?” That is my literal, that's my answer," Paul said during the latest "Call Her Daddy" episode, which dropped on Wednesday, September 10.

How Did Taylor Frankie Paul Get on the Show?

The star revealed on the news on September 10.

Cooper asked the star, who rose to fame through her series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, how it all came together. "I'll give my perspective. I don't know like how that worked out in my favor, but I made a TikTok actually being like, you know, well, 'cause people were like, “You should go on The Bachelorette.” Obviously, my relationship was not, you know, it didn't work out or it wasn't working out and people could see that and they’re like, “You should just, you know, go on The Bachelorette.' I used to see little side comments, so I made a funny video and this was actually three years prior. I made the same video, but I was like, 'Hey, I'm single. I think I'm looking for someone.' That's what the TikTok’s saying. 'I hope someone will take me, you know, I'm on probation. I'm also this,' and all these things aligned that actually had been, it's like a Lindsay Lohan TikTok, and then I literally was like, 'Ah, let’s just say The Bachelorette, set it off,” and then once I did, people started tagging The Bachelorette, like, 'You should, you should, you should,' and I don’t know if that got their attention or someone was like, 'Yeah, maybe,' and then it was mostly, it was a joke to me, like unattainable."

Source: Call Her Daddy Taylor Frankie Paul said she couldn't believe she's going to be the next Bachelorette.

After having a "meeting" about potentially going on the show, she got the official invite. "I was just like, I was the same thing, shaking, pacing back and forth. I was like, 'There's no way. There's no way,'" she said on the podcast.

Taylor Frankie Paul's Hesitations Revealed

Source: Call Her Daddy Taylor Frankie Paul has three kids.

However, she wasn't racing to sign onto the series, which went on hiatus this past summer. "I guess going in my head. I'm like, 'Okay, how do I make this work? I'm a co-parent.' I have two baby daddies, not one, so I'm dealing with two different people, right? My children, my home base is here. Can I travel that long? Can I be gone that long? But then I'm also thinking on the side, I'm like, 'The other two moms, you know, that are in my group, are doing Dancing With the Stars and they brought their family out,' but also they have their husbands with them, so for me, I'm like, 'Is this possible for me to do as a single mom?'" the starlet, who has three children: her daughter, Indy, and son, Ocean, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Tate Paul; and her son, Ever True, whom she had with her ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen, said. "Can I make it work realistically no matter how much I want this, and you know, I was like, 'I can. If I want to, I can. You can do anything you want if you want,' and it comes down to that, so I was just like, 'I'll make it work.' I have a team of people that I don't think I utilize. You know, I can have them, and you know, I can ask for help more and I don't, you know, usually, but I came to a point where I cannot do all of this alone, so you know, I hired all my family, assistant, nanny and I was just like, 'We’re gonna do it,'" she continued.

Source: Call Her Daddy Taylor Frankie Paul became famous after 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' debuted on Hulu.