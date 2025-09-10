Taylor Frankie Paul Says It's 'Surreal' to Be the Next Bachelorette: 'Very Shocking'
Taylor Frankie Paul is officially looking for love on television!
On Wednesday, September 10, the reality starlet sat down with Alex Cooper to reveal she is the new Bachelorette.
"To be honest, surreal. It has not hit me. Right now, in this moment, I'm just thinking about it and it's like, it's not real. It's not real. It's not gonna be until I think at the limo’s pulling up and I’ll be meeting the people, so nervous. How did I get here? In my head, I'm like, “How is this happening?” That is my literal, that's my answer," Paul said during the latest "Call Her Daddy" episode, which dropped on Wednesday, September 10.
How Did Taylor Frankie Paul Get on the Show?
Cooper asked the star, who rose to fame through her series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, how it all came together.
"I'll give my perspective. I don't know like how that worked out in my favor, but I made a TikTok actually being like, you know, well, 'cause people were like, “You should go on The Bachelorette.” Obviously, my relationship was not, you know, it didn't work out or it wasn't working out and people could see that and they’re like, “You should just, you know, go on The Bachelorette.' I used to see little side comments, so I made a funny video and this was actually three years prior. I made the same video, but I was like, 'Hey, I'm single. I think I'm looking for someone.' That's what the TikTok’s saying. 'I hope someone will take me, you know, I'm on probation. I'm also this,' and all these things aligned that actually had been, it's like a Lindsay Lohan TikTok, and then I literally was like, 'Ah, let’s just say The Bachelorette, set it off,” and then once I did, people started tagging The Bachelorette, like, 'You should, you should, you should,' and I don’t know if that got their attention or someone was like, 'Yeah, maybe,' and then it was mostly, it was a joke to me, like unattainable."
After having a "meeting" about potentially going on the show, she got the official invite.
"I was just like, I was the same thing, shaking, pacing back and forth. I was like, 'There's no way. There's no way,'" she said on the podcast.
Taylor Frankie Paul's Hesitations Revealed
However, she wasn't racing to sign onto the series, which went on hiatus this past summer.
"I guess going in my head. I'm like, 'Okay, how do I make this work? I'm a co-parent.' I have two baby daddies, not one, so I'm dealing with two different people, right? My children, my home base is here. Can I travel that long? Can I be gone that long? But then I'm also thinking on the side, I'm like, 'The other two moms, you know, that are in my group, are doing Dancing With the Stars and they brought their family out,' but also they have their husbands with them, so for me, I'm like, 'Is this possible for me to do as a single mom?'" the starlet, who has three children: her daughter, Indy, and son, Ocean, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Tate Paul; and her son, Ever True, whom she had with her ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen, said.
"Can I make it work realistically no matter how much I want this, and you know, I was like, 'I can. If I want to, I can. You can do anything you want if you want,' and it comes down to that, so I was just like, 'I'll make it work.' I have a team of people that I don't think I utilize. You know, I can have them, and you know, I can ask for help more and I don't, you know, usually, but I came to a point where I cannot do all of this alone, so you know, I hired all my family, assistant, nanny and I was just like, 'We’re gonna do it,'" she continued.
The mom-of-three is also coming to terms with the big decision.
"Also, I think, very shocking. It took a minute for people to actually like, 'Is this an idea or are you getting it?' It was the same thing and I think once we saw all the roses and whatnot, then it was like, 'Oh, oh,' and they're all excited. Obviously, my mom was like, 'I think this is a great opportunity.' This is something so new for me because obviously, I got married young, divorced, and then the first guy I met was the next relationship, so I have not done the whole meeting new people, like dating at the same time. I don’t know. You know how The Bachelor works. You're dating, right, like several people, and so I've never done that. So, that would be new to me," she shared.
She also said she's "serious" about getting engaged.
"I mean, I feel like I am not one that's gonna do it unless I feel that it's, I'm ready for it, but let's just say I do find the man in my dreams and he's there and I fall in love. If we get engaged, I still, again, I do want to take the time to be engaged and still get to know him because obviously it's no secret that this is a short-lived process, so I do want to take that time. Again, it's gonna be my third serious relationship. I have children. It is a lot more serious rather than some, like I'm not a young girl just dating and it's not gonna be like that for me. It just isn't and that's okay, but I would still want to get to know that person and the engagement," she dished.
"Obviously, I can see it because to me, if something were to come up that is alarming, I can break it off, you know, but it's not a full on marriage where you’re going through divorce and whatnot, and then also there's that time to grow and get to know him, and then it's even more beautiful because it's a story, and then you get married. You know? So, it can go both ways, but I'm a very honest person. I'm gonna say it as it is and I'm only going to do it if it's the right person," she concluded.