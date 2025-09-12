ENTERTAINMENT When Will Taylor Frankie Paul’s 'Bachelorette' Season Air? All the Clues About the Premiere Date Source: MEGA Fans are ready for Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Taylor Frankie Paul to start handing out roses on 'The Bachelorette.' Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Sept. 12 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Fans are ready for Taylor Frankie Paul to start handing out roses as The Bachelorette, and are curious when her season is set to air on ABC.

When Will Taylor Frankie Paul’s Season of ‘The Bachelorette’ Air?

Source: MEGA Taylor Frankie Paul's season of 'The Bachelorette' has yet to announce a premiere date.

A premiere date for Paul’s season of The Bachelorette has yet to be announced. Her season will replace a season of The Bachelor, which was slated for early 2026.

Who Is Taylor Frankie Paul?

Source: MEGA Taylor Frankie Paul first gained notoriety in 2022 after a soft-swinging scandal.

Taylor first gained major notoriety in 2022 when she went public about her and her husband, Tate Paul, being involved in a soft-swinging scandal among their close-knit group of friends in Utah. The arrangement, which involved consensual partner swapping, eventually got messy when members accused Taylor of having feelings for Chase McWhorter, another husband in the group. The scandal was highlighted on Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which documented the small friend group following the backlash. Taylor divorced Tate in May 2022 and began dating Dakota Mortensen shortly after her divorce. The two went on to have an on-again, off-again relationship and welcomed a child together in 2024.

How Did Taylor Frankie Paul React to ‘The Bachelorette’ Casting?

Source: MEGA Taylor Frankie Paul was announced as the 'The Bachelorette' on September 10.

Taylor’s casting on The Bachelorette was revealed during the September 10 episode of “Call Her Daddy.” "To be honest, surreal. It has not hit me. Right now, in this moment, I'm just thinking about it and it's like, it's not real. It's not real,” she told host Alex Cooper. “It's not gonna be until I think at the limo’s pulling up and I’ll be meeting the people, so nervous. How did I get here? In my head, I'm like, “How is this happening?” That is my literal, that's my answer.” She also spoke about her recent relationship with Mortensen, telling listeners it had been a while since they last saw each other. "It's over and we'll see that play out," Paul explained, admitting the last time she saw her ex may have been in April at California’s Stagecoach festival and “one [time] after.” "It's been very confusing if I'm being honest,” she concluded.

Dakota Mortensen Reacted to Taylor Frankie Paul’s Comments

