or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > Taylor Frankie Paul
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

When Will Taylor Frankie Paul’s 'Bachelorette' Season Air? All the Clues About the Premiere Date

Photo of Taylor Frankie Paul
Source: MEGA

Fans are ready for Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Taylor Frankie Paul to start handing out roses on 'The Bachelorette.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 12 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Fans are ready for Taylor Frankie Paul to start handing out roses as The Bachelorette, and are curious when her season is set to air on ABC.

Article continues below advertisement

When Will Taylor Frankie Paul’s Season of ‘The Bachelorette’ Air?

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Taylor Frankie Paul's season of 'The Bachelorette' has yet to announce a premiere date.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Frankie Paul's season of 'The Bachelorette' has yet to announce a premiere date.

A premiere date for Paul’s season of The Bachelorette has yet to be announced. Her season will replace a season of The Bachelor, which was slated for early 2026.

Article continues below advertisement

Who Is Taylor Frankie Paul?

Photo of Taylor Frankie Paul first gained notoriety in 2022 after a soft-swinging scandal.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Frankie Paul first gained notoriety in 2022 after a soft-swinging scandal.

Taylor first gained major notoriety in 2022 when she went public about her and her husband, Tate Paul, being involved in a soft-swinging scandal among their close-knit group of friends in Utah. The arrangement, which involved consensual partner swapping, eventually got messy when members accused Taylor of having feelings for Chase McWhorter, another husband in the group.

The scandal was highlighted on Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which documented the small friend group following the backlash. Taylor divorced Tate in May 2022 and began dating Dakota Mortensen shortly after her divorce. The two went on to have an on-again, off-again relationship and welcomed a child together in 2024.

MORE ON:
Taylor Frankie Paul

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

How Did Taylor Frankie Paul React to ‘The Bachelorette’ Casting?

Photo of Taylor Frankie Paul was announced as the 'The Bachelorette' on September 10.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Frankie Paul was announced as the 'The Bachelorette' on September 10.

Taylor’s casting on The Bachelorette was revealed during the September 10 episode of “Call Her Daddy.”

"To be honest, surreal. It has not hit me. Right now, in this moment, I'm just thinking about it and it's like, it's not real. It's not real,” she told host Alex Cooper. “It's not gonna be until I think at the limo’s pulling up and I’ll be meeting the people, so nervous. How did I get here? In my head, I'm like, “How is this happening?” That is my literal, that's my answer.”

She also spoke about her recent relationship with Mortensen, telling listeners it had been a while since they last saw each other.

"It's over and we'll see that play out," Paul explained, admitting the last time she saw her ex may have been in April at California’s Stagecoach festival and “one [time] after.”

"It's been very confusing if I'm being honest,” she concluded.

Dakota Mortensen Reacted to Taylor Frankie Paul’s Comments

Photo of Dakota Mortensen reacted to Taylor Frankie Paul's comments about their relationship.
Source: MEGA

Dakota Mortensen reacted to Taylor Frankie Paul's comments about their relationship.

Within hours, Mortensen took to Instagram to share his version of events. Underneath a video clip of the interview shared by the “Call Her Daddy” account, Mortensen coyly wrote in the comments section, “1 or 2 times … Got it lol.”

Although he didn’t expand on the message, the Secret Wives of Mormon Wives star took to his own Instagram Stories to share a cryptic message, saying, "Had so many curve b----- today and every time I am always reminded there is nothing more important than G--and family ❤️ Life is too short."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.